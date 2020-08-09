Samantha Akkineni and this Raw Mango sari are a match made in heaven

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta) What do you think about her look? (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram | Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s marriage is currently the talk of the town. From elegant decor to custom-made outfits and an intimate ceremony which had no more than 30 guests, the wedding was a stealer. But it was Samantha Akkineni who caught our eye. Earlier, she looked stunning in a gorgeous yellow ensemble for the couple’s haldi ceremony, and for the wedding, the actor went for a sari by Raw Mango.

In an elegant chanderi silk sari by Raw Mango, the actor completed the look with a cut-sleeves powder blue blouse. We love the contrast and the tiny detailing throughout the sari. It also featured thick powder blue and golden borders. Styled by Preetham Julkar, her look was accessorised with a matching jewellery set.

The matching jewellery set featured emeralds and pearls encrusted which looked regal. In the beauty department, she went for a side-parting low bun. While for her makeup, she went for a smooth base with peach blush and rose pink with soft eyeliner. The look was completed with a pink coral lip shade.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a gorgeous Arpita Mehta ensemble which featured a V-neck kurti paired with flare pants and a jacket. The jacket had cowrie shells along with mirror work. Take a look at her outfit below.

