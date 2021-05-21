scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

Celeb fashion: Samantha Akkineni nails this strappy satin dress

The bright dress was stylish and effortless, and we dig the fringe details on the hemline

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 21, 2021 7:10:10 pm
What do you think of her looks?

Samantha Akkineni is known for her understated style. The actor, who will be soon seen in the second season of The Family Man, worked her magic recently when she looked stunning in a satin dress from the label Forward. The neon green dress was stylish and effortless, and we dig the fringe details on the hemline.

Check out the pictures here.

The look was completed with wet hair styled in a disheveled way, and going easy on the accessories.

The actor is equally impressive in ethnic looks. Check out some of the pictures.

Her fashion outings are almost always simple without compromising on the fashion quotient. For accessories, she usually goes for statement pieces and completes them with a neat hairdo. We cannot wait to see what her promotional looks for Family Man would be like.

What do you think of her photos?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

tea, beverage, chai, international tea day, happy international tea day 2021, types of teas, teas to drink, indianexpress.com, indian express news
International Tea Day 2021: A list of steaming hot cuppas and their health benefits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x