Celeb fashion: Samantha Akkineni nails this strappy satin dress

Samantha Akkineni is known for her understated style. The actor, who will be soon seen in the second season of The Family Man, worked her magic recently when she looked stunning in a satin dress from the label Forward. The neon green dress was stylish and effortless, and we dig the fringe details on the hemline.

The look was completed with wet hair styled in a disheveled way, and going easy on the accessories.

The actor is equally impressive in ethnic looks. Check out some of the pictures.

Her fashion outings are almost always simple without compromising on the fashion quotient. For accessories, she usually goes for statement pieces and completes them with a neat hairdo. We cannot wait to see what her promotional looks for Family Man would be like.

