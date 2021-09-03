Samantha Akkineni looks unrecognisable in latest pics; take a look

September 3, 2021 8:50:54 pm
While scrolling through our Instagram feeds, we came across Samantha Akkineni’s latest post. Nothing newsy there, just the fact that we could simply not recognise the Family Man 2 actor in the pictures!
It is well-known that Samantha often experiments with her looks, but this time she has taken her fashion game to a whole new level. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to find out what we are talking about.
In the pictures, Samantha is seen in an exquisite creation by designer Neeta Lulla.
Sharing the same photos, the label wrote: “Beauty on the beguiling. @neeta_lulla’s extraordinary creative masterpiece coming to life on an ethereal @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Experience a stellar saga of crystal, mirror-work, Swarovski details and wondrous natural motifs on a silhouette drenched in plush pink.”
Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actor looked drop dead gorgeous as she accessorised the look with basic studs and a septum ring. Kohled eyes, no makeup makeup look and hair neatly tied up in a top knot completed the look.
Prior to this, she was keep keeping it simple and bright in a mustard ensemble.
She styled the kurta-dupatta set with a pair of statement earrings and her dazzling smile!
What do you think of her looks?
