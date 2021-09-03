Samantha Akkineni looks unrecognisable in latest pics; take a look

While scrolling through our Instagram feeds, we came across Samantha Akkineni’s latest post. Nothing newsy there, just the fact that we could simply not recognise the Family Man 2 actor in the pictures!

It is well-known that Samantha often experiments with her looks, but this time she has taken her fashion game to a whole new level. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to find out what we are talking about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In the pictures, Samantha is seen in an exquisite creation by designer Neeta Lulla.

Sharing the same photos, the label wrote: “Beauty on the beguiling. @neeta_lulla’s extraordinary creative masterpiece coming to life on an ethereal @samantharuthprabhuoffl. Experience a stellar saga of crystal, mirror-work, Swarovski details and wondrous natural motifs on a silhouette drenched in plush pink.”

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actor looked drop dead gorgeous as she accessorised the look with basic studs and a septum ring. Kohled eyes, no makeup makeup look and hair neatly tied up in a top knot completed the look.

Prior to this, she was keep keeping it simple and bright in a mustard ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She styled the kurta-dupatta set with a pair of statement earrings and her dazzling smile!

What do you think of her looks?

