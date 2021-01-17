Samantha Akkineni is killing it with her latest fashion outings; check it out here

Samantha Akkineni has been sharing her latest fashion outings and our feed has brightened up all of a sudden! That’s exactly why we have brought her latest looks to you. From acing denim to tailored fits — least to say the actor has been exploring her taste and we are impressed. Take a look below to know what we are talking about.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Akkineni is seen here in a sharply tailored co-ord set in camel brown. Featuring wide leg high-waist pants — it was paired with a two-tone top which features stripes and a light beige colour. With the tie-detailing cinched on her waist, the look indeed can be replicated not just for formal settings but also when you want to head out in a casually chic manner.

The look was styled in a sleek manner with chunky gold hoops. While for the makeup she kept it minimal with thick eyebrows, a glowing base and a nude lip colour. Everything was pulled together with a sleek hairdo.

For her next look, which is contrasting yet alluring from the look mentioned above, the actor aces this denim number. Take a look below at the photos.

The straight cut denim dress showcases the ripped denim effect which we totally love! The washed-out cutsleeves piece of clothing was paired with pointy-toe white stilettos.

Styled by the same celebrity stylist, this time to she did not go heavy with the accessories. Rather she opted for a heart-cut pair of diamond studs and her look consisted of a glowing flawless base with barely-there lip colour and slightly smokey eyes with a grey and black eye shadow.

What do you think of her look?