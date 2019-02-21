Samantha Akkineni gives lessons on how to pull off the print on print look

Samantha Akkineni, who has established her career in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, is not only a powerhouse actor but also has an impeccable fashion sense. So it is no surprise that the actor was spotted looking lovely in a geometric print ensemble from the label Saaksha & Kinni for a shoot recently.

She wore a blue, white and red striped strappy top that was teamed with a blue, red, white and yellow skirt with geometric prints. The U Turn actor layered her attire with a geometric print jacket having the same colour combination. Despite the look being heavy on prints and patterns, we like how her stylist Preetham Jukalker took the risk and styled her outfit. Well-defined eyes and hair styled into curls went well with the look. She accessorised her outfit with heavy statement earrings.

The actor can also pull off the ethnic look with equal grace. Earlier, the Rangasthalam actor was seen striking a confident pose in an Ekaya Banarasi sari. She accessorised the light grey saree that featured floral borders with a polki choker, a long neckpiece and polki earrings from Kishandas Jewellery. Styled by Jukalker, the actor sported a no make-up look and had her hair neatly tied into a ponytail.

Both the looks can be easily created. Let us know which one you would like to recreate.