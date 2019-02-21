Toggle Menu
Samantha Akkineni gives lessons on how to pull off the print on print lookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/samantha-akkineni-gives-lessons-on-how-to-pull-off-prints-5594280/

Samantha Akkineni gives lessons on how to pull off the print on print look

Samantha Akkineni wore a printed top that she layered with a skirt and a jacket. Even though wearing too many prints and patterns can get risky, we like how she coordinated and styled her look.

Samantha Akkineni, Samantha Akkineni fashion, Samantha Akkineni pics, Samantha Akkineni pictures, Samantha Akkineni photos, Samantha Akkineni style file, indian express, indian express news
Samantha Akkineni looked lovely in a Saaksha & Kinni outfit. (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

Samantha Akkineni, who has established her career in the Tamil and Telugu film industry, is not only a powerhouse actor but also has an impeccable fashion sense. So it is no surprise that the actor was spotted looking lovely in a geometric print ensemble from the label Saaksha & Kinni for a shoot recently.

She wore a blue, white and red striped strappy top that was teamed with a blue, red, white and yellow skirt with geometric prints. The U Turn actor layered her attire with a geometric print jacket having the same colour combination. Despite the look being heavy on prints and patterns, we like how her stylist Preetham Jukalker took the risk and styled her outfit. Well-defined eyes and hair styled into curls went well with the look. She accessorised her outfit with heavy statement earrings.

Take a look at the pictures here.

The actor can also pull off the ethnic look with equal grace. Earlier, the Rangasthalam actor was seen striking a confident pose in an Ekaya Banarasi sari. She accessorised the light grey saree that featured floral borders with a polki choker, a long neckpiece and polki earrings from Kishandas Jewellery. Styled by Jukalker, the actor sported a no make-up look and had her hair neatly tied into a ponytail.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Both the looks can be easily created. Let us know which one you would like to recreate.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gucci puts on masquerade catwalk as Milan Fashion Week opens
2 Deepika Padukone slays the 'white sari and black gown' look; see pics
3 Kangana Ranaut's latest sari look is ideal for summers