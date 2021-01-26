We have mixed feelings about Samantha Akkineni’s latest outfit; see pics

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Samantha Akkineni is busy promoting The Family Man 2 and also sharing her looks on social media. While we really admire her style choices and she indeed brightens up our feeds with her varied looks, her latest look has left us with mixed feeling — there are parts we loved but others not so much.

Check out below to know what we are talking about.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the actor was seen in an olive green shirt with frill detailing on the shoulder, which reminded us of the statement sleeves trend. The full-sleeve shirt was styled with a pair of washed-out grey-black denim which featured fringes. The outfit was by designer Dhruv Kapoor.

While we love the shirt, the frill-detailing on the denim was a tad bit much, making it look slightly OTT.

Not only that, we feel if the shirt was tucked in it would have made for a cleaner and chic look. However, we love the matching footwear and big hoops.

For makeup, she kept it simple and stuck to her glowing dewy base, nude lip colour, a generous dose of mascara, and a bit of kohl.

