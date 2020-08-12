Samantha Akkineni wows in this green kurta set; see pics

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2020 9:40:05 pm
Samantha Akkineni has been giving us some major fashion goals for the last few days. It was no different this time as she stepped out in a lovely green kurta set from the label Deep Thee. It was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta, and the look was rounded out with a small black bindi and accessorised with statement earrings.
Check out the look below:
Prior to this, she had stepped out in a gorgeous Raw Mango sari. The chanderi sari was paired with a contrasting sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a matching set.
What do you think of her look?
