Samantha Akkineni wows in this green kurta set; see pics

Samantha Akkineni has been giving us some major fashion goals for the last few days. It was no different this time as she stepped out in a lovely green kurta set from the label Deep Thee. It was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta, and the look was rounded out with a small black bindi and accessorised with statement earrings.

Prior to this, she had stepped out in a gorgeous Raw Mango sari. The chanderi sari was paired with a contrasting sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a matching set.

What do you think of her look?

