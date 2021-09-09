Samantha Akkineni does it again; wows with her impeccable style

Samantha Akkineni’s sartorial choices are glamorous and experimental. She never shies away from trying out the latest trends and we love how the results leave us in awe every single time. The gorgeous actor, once again, impressed us with her latest looks.

Recently, Samantha dazzled in a white sequin lehenga set by designer Neeta Lulla that featured a shimmery skirt with a front slit and a matching blouse with sheer dramatic sleeves.

Letting her ensemble steal all the attention, she accessorised it with just a pair of statement diamond earrings and teamed the look with metallic silver stilettos that went well with the outfit.

To round off the look, she opted for kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and a nude lip shade. She tied her hair in a sleek top bun giving the look a neat finish.

Prior to this, the actor chose a fun co-ord set by Saaksha & Kinni consisting of a pink, black and orange abstract printed satin bustier and a pair of brown chiffon palazzos.

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the look was accessorised with a layered chain necklace and matching hoops. Keeping the fun vibe of the ensemble intact, she opted for pink and orange eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, flushed pink cheeks and pink lip colour to complete this stunning look.

