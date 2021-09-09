scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Samantha Akkineni does it again; wows with her impeccable style

Samantha Akkineni recent looks are proof of her experimental style. Check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 9, 2021 8:50:02 pm
Samantha AkkineniSamantha Akkineni's recent looks are absolutely beautiful. (Source: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni’s sartorial choices are glamorous and experimental. She never shies away from trying out the latest trends and we love how the results leave us in awe every single time. The gorgeous actor, once again, impressed us with her latest looks.

ALSO READ |Samantha Akkineni looks unrecognisable in latest pics; take a look

Recently, Samantha dazzled in a white sequin lehenga set by designer Neeta Lulla that featured a shimmery skirt with a front slit and a matching blouse with sheer dramatic sleeves.

Letting her ensemble steal all the attention, she accessorised it with just a pair of statement diamond earrings and teamed the look with metallic silver stilettos that went well with the outfit.

ALSO READ |Pooja Hegde dazzles in her latest looks; check them out

To round off the look, she opted for kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and a nude lip shade. She tied her hair in a sleek top bun giving the look a neat finish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) 

Prior to this, the actor chose a fun co-ord set by Saaksha & Kinni consisting of a pink, black and orange abstract printed satin bustier and a pair of brown chiffon palazzos.

Samantha Akkineni Samantha Akkineni looked stunning in this co-ord set. (Source: PR handout)

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, the look was accessorised with a layered chain necklace and matching hoops. Keeping the fun vibe of the ensemble intact, she opted for pink and orange eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, flushed pink cheeks and pink lip colour to complete this stunning look.

ALSO READ |Konkona Sensharma aces comfort fashion in this green khadi suit
Samantha Akkineni Samantha looked beautiful as she poses in this look. (Source: PR handout)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

New York Fashion Week 2021: A look at who wore what

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement