Salman Khan gets candid about his luxury watch collection: ‘Mere dost ki ghadi hai…’

Salman Khan loves his watches, and during a recent conversation with Variety India, he opened up about his extensive watch collection. “You see me wearing watches? That does not mean the watches are mine. One belongs to one friend, the other to another. It goes back to them. I just have that one Rolex, the rest all goes back to them,” he shared during the interview. The watch in question is a Rolex Rainbow Daytona, but that’s not the only piece Khan has flaunted over the years. Here are a few standout pieces:

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon Malachite

The watch is designed with a 41mm titanium case and paired with a matching bracelet. The official website of the brand states that the green dial embossed with an Evolutive Tapisserie pattern hosts gold stick hour markers. At the 6 o’clock hand, the skeleton view of the watch’s tourbillon complication sits. An exhibition case back offers a glimpse into the movement powering the Tourbillon and basic timekeeping functions. The watch retails for ₹5.13 crore.