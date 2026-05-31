Salman Khan gets candid about his luxury watch collection: ‘Mere dost ki ghadi hai…’

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Salman Khan loves his watches, and during a recent conversation with Variety India, he opened up about his extensive watch collection. “You see me wearing watches? That does not mean the watches are mine. One belongs to one friend, the other to another. It goes back to them. I just have that one Rolex, the rest all goes back to them,” he shared during the interview. The watch in question is a Rolex Rainbow Daytona, but that’s not the only piece Khan has flaunted over the years. Here are a few standout pieces:
The watch is designed with a 41mm titanium case and paired with a matching bracelet. The official website of the brand states that the green dial embossed with an Evolutive Tapisserie pattern hosts gold stick hour markers. At the 6 o’clock hand, the skeleton view of the watch’s tourbillon complication sits. An exhibition case back offers a glimpse into the movement powering the Tourbillon and basic timekeeping functions. The watch retails for ₹5.13 crore.
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The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was spotted flaunting the iconic Ram Janmabhoomi watch from the brand Jacob & Co. At a whopping ₹34 lakhs, the timepiece named Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 2 was a gift from mother Salma Khan.
According to its official website, the Jacob & Co. watch features engravings on the case that celebrate the cultural and historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi. The dial houses a detailed relief of the Ayodhya temple, and the bezel is marked with sacred inscriptions of Hindu Gods. Only 49 pieces of the limited-edition watch are available in the world.
Limited to 18 pieces, the Billionaire III boasts a stunning array of diamonds. The case and inner ring feature 152 emerald-cut diamonds, evenly distributed with 76 diamonds on each side. The movement bridges are adorned with 57 baguette-cut diamonds, and the bracelet is set with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds. In total, the Billionaire III showcases 714 white diamonds, making it a truly exceptional piece of craftsmanship.
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The Billionaire III is a testament to the art of high jewellery watchmaking. Its movement, designed to accommodate the extensive gem-setting, is a standout feature. The delicate bridges, laid out in a geometric pattern reminiscent of diamond facets, are made of white gold to support the 57 baguette-cut diamonds that adorn the case.
To celebrate his father’s legacy and contribution to his life and upbringing, the Ek Tha Tiger actor collaborated with Russian watchmaker Jacob and Co. to design a special timepiece. Born from the bond between Jacob Arabo and Salman Khan, and inspired by a shared father-son story, this limited-edition timepiece reflects purpose and legacy.
Featuring a fine dial and a sky view of the Western hemisphere made with a high-precision laser, the surface of the timepiece is made using a purpose-built, high-accuracy mould. The timepiece displays two sub-dials and a small sub-dial in the middle displaying a running seconds made in the shape of a wind rose. Fitted inside a curved case, the 43mm timepiece is made of rose gold and features the world map on the case back.
With saffron and green accents, “S.K.” initials, and a laser-engraved world map, it’s a tribute to roots and global reach. The watch is exclusively available for purchase at Ethos, and currently retails for 36,60,000 rupees only.