From Salman Khan to Kriti Sanon: Fashion hits and misses (November 22-28)

Trust B-town celebrities to give you fashion goals, every time they step out. From red carpets events to airports appearances — they never cease to impress us with their sartorial choices. Just like every week, this week too, a bunch of celebrities were spotted out and about in the city. Take a look at whose style was a hit and whose was a miss.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan at the screening of Antim. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan at the screening of Antim. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Salman Khan kept it cool and casual at the screening of the film, Antim. He wore a basic black tee with a pair of distressed denims. His signature chain bracelet and a pair of black shoes rounded off this comfy look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Nora Fatehi has an impeccable sense of fashion and she makes sure to leave us in awe, every single time. She looked lovely in an embroidered ethnic kurta set that she paired with traditional jootis.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani at the screening of Antim. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Disha Patani at the screening of Antim. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Disha Patani surely raised the oomph factor as she made an appearance at the screening of Antim. The actor looked undeniably gorgeous in a yellow crop top with asymmetrical hemline and ripped flared jeans.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon posed for the cameras. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Kriti Sanon, who usually keeps it glamorous with her fashion choices, made an understated yet stylish appearance this week. She carried the varying hues of brown very well in this tee and straight pants.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria during the promotions of her film. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria during the promotions of her film. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Tara Sutaria has been serving us some impeccable looks of late. Once again, the actor left us impressed in this white co-ord set comprising of an off-shoulder crop top and straight-fit pants. A pair of black boots rounded off this look.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Siddhant Chaturvedi was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Siddhant Chaturvedi made a casual yet stylish appearance in this black tee and black jeans look. A pair of red sneakers added the much-needed pop of colour to the whole look.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Divya Khosla Kumar, who usually impresses us with her style, left us disappointed with her latest look. She was spotted wearing a bright pink salwar suit with gold accessories. Right from the colour of the ensemble to the churidar — this look just didn’t work with us.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Genelia Deshmukh looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

HIT: Genelia Deshmukh has a quirky sense of style and we absolutely love it. Once again, the actor donned a chic printed skirt and paired it with an off-shoulder white top. A pair of white sneakers rounded off her look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shanaya Kapoor was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

MISS: Shanaya Kapoor’s wardrobe includes some chic millennial fits. However, this time, the young star left us underwhelmed with her fashion outing. She was wearing a black crop top with a pair of straight pants, that featured contrasting colours on both legs. The pants left us confused while the top just didn’t work with the overall look.

