Salma Hayek looks elegant in one-shoulder gown on this magazine cover; see pics

Salma Hayek has featured on the cover of Vogue India‘s August issue. The magazine shared pictures of the photoshoot on Instagram recently.

The Eternals actor looked elegant in a pink one-shoulder pleated gown from Gucci. The outfit was accessorised with earrings from Boucheron and a ‘jacket’ ring from Annoushka Jewellery. Bold eye makeup, nude lips and open hair added the finishing touches.

“At 54, Salma Hayek (@salmahayek) is playing a menopausal hitwoman, a Marvel superhero and, in a strange twist, the clairvoyant who plotted the murder of the Gucci heir. For the Mexico-born actor, who notches up life to equal part luck and grit, age is a defining factor, but one that has only helped her grow,” the magazine wrote on Instagram. Salma was styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Annabelle Harron.

The magazine also shared some of Salma’s other looks from the photoshoot. In one, she looked pretty in a multicoloured sleeveless scarf dress from Roksanda, teamed with minimal accessories.

For another look, she wore a lamé shirt with belt detail and lamé trousers from The Vampire’s Wife. The look was accesorised with earrings and a ring from Pomellato.

Check out some of the other looks from the magazine photoshoot.

Which look is your favourite?