Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Sajal Aly looks regal in custom made farshi gharara

Sajal Aly was a sight to behold in a contemporary midnight blue farshi gharara set by Nomi Ansari.

Sajal AlySajal Aly attends What’s Love Got To Do With It? premiere in UK. (Pic source: Instagram/Sajal Aly)

Pakistani model and actor Sajal Aly is well-known for her exquisite fashion choices. So, it is only expected of her to make heads turn with her sartorial choices every time she makes a public appearance — and she did just that at the premiere of her debut British film What’s Love Got To Do With It? in London recently.

For the grand event, Sajal opted for a smart mix of ethnic and contemporary and impressed one and all in a custom-made shimmery midnight blue farshi gharara styled with a high-neck shirt by ace Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari. To complete the look, Sajal opted for winged eyeliner, nude lipstick, and highlighted cheeks, as she neatly tied her hair in a high twisted bun. To accessorise, she wore blue and green gemstone-embossed dangling earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomi Ansari (@nomiansari)

But, this is not the first time Sajal has rocked a Nomi Ansari couture. Earlier, the 29-year-old had mesmerised in a gold and baby pink Anarkali suit, about which the designer wrote: “This cotton net Anarkali has a fully embellished bodice with gold zardozi and gota work, while its voluminous panels feature a rich gold worked hem with elaborate bootis all over it. The full sleeves bring in an aqua and gold motif with tasseled finishing, which adds a fun pop of colour”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomi Ansari (@nomiansari)

He added, “The tulle net dupatta in the same colour features a heavy chann and a regal, appliqué and embellished border on all four sides”.

ALSO READ |Janhvi Kapoor’s lehenga set is a perfect mix of traditional and quirky

Prior to that, Sajal had also worn a beautiful lehenga choli in white with gold work over it. It came with the label’s signature chann dupatta printed with a multi-colour border and hand worked gold embellishments. The designer described the elegant yet fun outfit as, “white with a rainbow touch”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomi Ansari (@nomiansari)

Apart from Sajal, various other Pakistani divas like Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, Urwa Hocane, Maya Ali and others are seen donning the luxury pret often

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
