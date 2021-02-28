‘There are days I wonder how can there be so much happiness’: Saisha Shinde on acceptance of past

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde recently shared a picture where she looked striking in a white anarkali. What also stood out in the collage is a previous picture of hers where she was seen donning a similar white ananrkali teamed with a white waistcoat, from before the designer came out as a transwoman.

Sharing the picture, she wrote a heartwarming note stating though she used to work hard to stay in shape as a man, she works ten times harder now. Continuing further, she shared that her mother feels the designer looks better in western wear. “[S]hocked as I was to see my sweet mother enjoying the process with me …. there are days when I wonder how can there be so much happiness ! (sic)”

“Anarkali then ! Anarkali NOW ! I use to work hard to stay in shape then … have to put ten times the effort now …. but oh so WORTH IT ! P.s – My Mom told me yesterday I look better in western looks ❤️ shocked as I was to see my sweet mother enjoying the process with me …. there are days when I wonder how can there be so much happiness ! P.s पे P.s – I proudly accept my past and hold no shame in acknowledging that I was a man before … learn to accept your past … and embrace it rather than shy away from it, (sic)” read the whole note.

She came out in January this year, and then later wrote about being overwhelmed with the support she had received. “An immense thank you to each and everyone to say that I am overwhelmed with the support and love is an understatement! all I feel at the end of this is GRATITUDE And trust me when I say I give back all the love and strength right back at everyone teamed with a tight hug. Let’s shine on and change this world!”

