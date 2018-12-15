Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap wedding: The couple keeps it simple yet elegant in pastel traditional wear

Badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap recently tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of family members and close friends. Nehwal looked lovely dressed in a floral embroidered lehenga teamed with a blue, shimmery blouse and semi-sheer dupatta from Vaishali Agarwal. Styled by Shravya Varma, she accesorised her outfit with a gold choker, jhumkas and kadas.

With a neutral make-up palette and half-tied hair styled in soft waves, she rounded off her look with a bright pink lipstick with purple undertones. We like what we see!

Meanwhile, Kashyap was seen in a pink asymmetric kurta teamed with a matching, embroidered Nehru jacket, white pants and brown shoes. Nehwal posted a picture on Instagram captioning it as, ” Best match of my life ❤️❤️ #justmarried❤️ ….”

Nehwal, 28 and Kashyap, 32, first met while they were training under Pullela Gopichand in 2005. Their pre-wedding festivities started a few days back. Take a look at the pictures here.

Novotel Hyderabad shared a picture on Twitter, describing their relationship as the ‘most epic #matchoftheyear’ — “As the pride of our nation gets set to tie the knots, here’s bringing to you the most epic #matchoftheyear. Ace vs Ace. Stay tuned while we warm up the court for our star shuttlers with an interesting duel at @Novotelhyd #accorhotels #matchmadeatNovotel @NSaina @parupallik.”

We think the ace shuttlers make for a nice match.