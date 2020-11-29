Saina Nehwal loves lehengas; here’s all the proof you need

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Saina Nehwal/ Instagram)

We all know Saina Nehwal as the sportsperson who aces her game but if you scroll through her Instagram, you will be taken by surprise, and for good!

Currently attending a friend’s wedding at the moment, she has been regularly sharing her outfit details and we had to bring the same to you! Check out her enviable lehenga collection below and get major cues for your next wedding invite!

The perfect lehenga for haldi didn’t exist until Nehwal wore it. Here she looks gorgeous in this flowing number in a bright yellow colour adorned with floral work. The cut sleeves blouse features a sweetheart neckline and the look was pulled together with a sheer dupatta. Keeping the makeup minimal, she went for a matching jewellery set.

In a stunning blue coloured lehenga which is adorned with sequins — the highlight of the lehenga is indeed the off-shoulder blouse. We like how she kept it simple and was styled by Devara’s.

Yet another lehenga styled by the celebrity stylist, this one in pastel pink is perfect for ceremonies taking place in the day. Nehwal went for gold jewellery while keeping everything simple. We like how she added a pop of colour with a bright rosy pink liquid matte lipstick.

From the house of Ashwini Reddy, this lehenga is regal in every manner! The full-sleeves blouse is rich with intricate detailing using a champagne gold thread and the flowing lehenga has sequins carefully crafted on the fabric. Hands down this is our favourite lehenga from the collection.

Last but not the least, this one from the house of JJ Vallaya wins for its muted tones and how it fits her like a glove. With intricate detailing, we are low-key glad she didn’t go OTT with her choice of jewellery. Safe to say, Nehwal truly knows how to style lehengas with perfection!

