Saina Nehwal-Parupalli Kashyap reception: The couple wears Sabyasachi

The year 2018 has been a year of weddings – right from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s marriage. Joining them are ace badminton players Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

The two, who got hitched on December 14, hosted the reception in Hyderabad. For the occasion, Nehwal picked a stunning rich indigo velvet lehenga that was heavily embroidered with crystals, zardosi, appliqué and pearls, designed by Sabyasachi. The attire was accessorised with a statement neckpiece crafted with uncut diamonds, Burmese rubies, and emeralds.

Kashyap, on the other hand, was seen wearing an indigo sherwani in hand-dyed Murshidabad silk that he teamed with a tussar georgette shawl with antique tilla borders in burnt gold. Necklace crafted with uncut diamonds and pearls from the designer’s label completed the look.

Prior to this, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani were seen wearing the designer’s creations. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Isha Ambani looked lovely in a stunning custom velvet lehenga. The outfit was embroidered with bullion, silver and salma-sitara and dabka and was from the designer’s zardosi revival series.

Nita Ambani too picked a custom velvet lehenga for the occasion. Both mother and daughter accessorised their look with statement neckpieces.

Mukesh Ambani wore a raw silk ivory sherwani that was hand-embroidered with resham and zari and was accessorised with Bengal tiger buttons in gold.

What do you think of their look?