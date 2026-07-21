Why everyone is talking about Saif Ali Khan’s tie at Lord’s

Saif Ali Khan recently attended the India vs England ODI series decider at London’s iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, joined by his son Taimur, former Indian captain MS Dhoni and industry colleagues Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The Sacred Games actor looked dapper in an olive grey suit jacket, paired with a baby blue shirt and printed yellow pocket square for contrast. But it was his tie that caught the internet’s hawk eye.

Khan was spotted wearing an Old Wykehamist tie, in a subtle nod to his time at Winchester College, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious independent schools in the United Kingdom. According to the school’s official website, the fashion accessory was not just an integral part of their school uniform, but also named after the founder of the highly prestigious independent boarding school, William of Wykeham, a 14th-century bishop and chancellor.

What’s so special about it?

Khan’s Old Wykehamist is a regimental tie crafted from premium silk and features an iconic design of navy, red, and chocolate stripes on a forest green background. It stands as a timeless symbol of tradition and elegance associated with British military heritage and Ivy League sophistication.

And Shubha Mitra, Founder of Shubha Design Studio, echoes that exact sentiment. “Traditionally, British school and regimental connections have been a mark of identity, belonging and institutional pride,” she tells indianexpress.com.

Therefore, it is no surprise to her that Khan chooses an Old Wykehamist tie to flaunt. “It is a great example of how personal heritage and traditional codes of menswear continue to influence contemporary style,” she says.

Watch Khan’s look of the day here:

Elaborating on a few other British fashion staples, Mitra shares that the “battlefield neckerchief, once useful for soldiers to shield themselves from war elements”, eventually evolved into a practical and fashionable accessory. “Similarly, the Windsor knot became popular as a classic way — wide, even, and formal — to knot a tie for a polished, structured look,” she explains.

Rinesh Dalal, Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology adds that the modern tie itself has an interesting journey. “It evolved from the neckerchiefs worn by Croatian soldiers in the 17th century, which were later adopted and refined by the British into a symbol of elegance and formal dressing,” he tells indianexpress.com.

In a world where sustainability is becoming more and more important, Mitra and Dalal believe investing in pieces that have a story, longevity and the ability to transcend trends is a more conscious way of dressing.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to