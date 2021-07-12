Saif Ali Khan looks handsome in navy blue ‘braille kurta’; see pics

It is not often that we spot Saif Ali Khan posing for the camera, but when do, we cannot help but appreciate his sense of style.

The 50-year-old, who became a father once again to baby boy ‘Jeh‘, donned a Kunal Rawal ensemble recently, looking dapper as ever.

In a picture shared by the celebrity designer on his Instagram handle, Saif looked stunning in a navy blue ‘braille’ knotted kurta and a matching stole. Paired with black dhoti pants and black shoes, the Bhoot Police actor completed the look with his classic back-brushed hair and stubble. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

The full placket kurta comes with fish eye buttons. Wondering how much it costs? It is priced at Rs 67,000 on the designer’s website.

The debonair gentleman clearly knows how to impress with his style statement. The look was styled by Leepakshi Ellawardi.

Also Read | Karisma and Kareena Kapoor cut a stylish picture at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash

On the other hand, Kunal Rawal is turning out to be quite a favourite among celebs. From Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan, here are some of the other celebs who wore Rawal’s creations recently:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)