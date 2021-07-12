scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 12, 2021
Must Read

Saif Ali Khan looks handsome in navy blue ‘braille kurta’; see pics

Saif Ali Khan clearly knows how to impress with his style statement

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 4:40:35 pm
saif ali khanSaif Ali Khan poses in a Kunal Rawal ensemble. (Source: PR Handout)

It is not often that we spot Saif Ali Khan posing for the camera, but when do, we cannot help but appreciate his sense of style.

The 50-year-old, who became a father once again to baby boy ‘Jeh‘, donned a Kunal Rawal ensemble recently, looking dapper as ever.

In a picture shared by the celebrity designer on his Instagram handle, Saif looked stunning in a navy blue ‘braille’ knotted kurta and a matching stole. Paired with black dhoti pants and black shoes, the Bhoot Police actor completed the look with his classic back-brushed hair and stubble. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

The full placket kurta comes with fish eye buttons. Wondering how much it costs? It is priced at Rs 67,000 on the designer’s website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The debonair gentleman clearly knows how to impress with his style statement. The look was styled by Leepakshi Ellawardi.

Also Read |Karisma and Kareena Kapoor cut a stylish picture at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash

On the other hand, Kunal Rawal is turning out to be quite a favourite among celebs. From Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan, here are some of the other celebs who wore Rawal’s creations recently:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunal Rawal (@kunalrawalofficial)

Which of these looks do you like the most?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit, raveena tandon, fashion hits and misses, mrunal thakur, fashion hits and misses, indian express, indian express news
Ranveer Singh to Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (July 5 – 11)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement