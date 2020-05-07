Saif, Kareena wore this designer’s outfits for their first fashion show as a couple

Saif and Kareena walked the ramp together as showstoppers at a 2009 fashion show. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram) Saif and Kareena walked the ramp together as showstoppers at a 2009 fashion show. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram)

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of the first time Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for him as showstoppers.

It was in 2009 in Mumbai, Malhotra revealed, that the duo made their appearance as a couple for what was one of the early fashion shows in the designer’s career.

As seen in the video, Saif donned a velvet sherwani while Kareena looked gorgeous in a light rose-coloured skirt that was heavily embroidered, paired with a shimmery top. The kohl eyes and loose hair added to the Angrezi Medium actor’s classy look.

“True style and panache they both have and carriage that’s their own…It was magical,” Malhotra captioned his post. He further revealed that for the “grand show”, he had more than 50 models, and “the colour story and the cuts were all an amalgamation of rose and deep colours and lots of textures and fabrics together.”

Earier, designer Masaba Gupta also shared a series of throwback pictures of the time she dressed Bollywood celebrities, from Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, and how their ensembles went on to set fashion trends.

