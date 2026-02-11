The Bird on a Rock: Saif Ali Khan’s latest appearance features a ₹4.3 million masterpiece

They say you can take a nawab out of his palace, but you can’t take the nawabi taste out of him — and Saif Ali Khan is a true embodiment of that sentiment. During a recent visit to the Tiffany & Co. store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, the Bollywood actor made a rare appearance before the paparazzi. Looking suave and charming in an all-black ensemble, and arm in arm with wife Kareena Kapoor ahead of Valentine’s Day, Khan exuded elegance like no other. But it was the hefty brooch sitting on his chest that caught our luxury-loving eye.

The Sacred Games actor broke the monotony of his outfit with Tiffany & Co.’s iconic Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch – a statement piece so legendary, its fascinating history rivals its jaw-dropping price. For those curious, the piece of jewellery is worth 43.4 lakh rupees in the current market.