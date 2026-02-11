The Bird on a Rock: Saif Ali Khan’s latest appearance features a ₹4.3 million masterpiece

For over two years, the House’s renowned jewelry designers studied the anatomy of birds in motion to precisely render the avian form in brilliant diamonds, platinum and yellow gold.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 11, 2026
Saif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in MumbaiSaif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in Mumbai. (Express photo by Naziya Khan, tiffany.co)
They say you can take a nawab out of his palace, but you can’t take the nawabi taste out of him — and Saif Ali Khan is a true embodiment of that sentiment. During a recent visit to the Tiffany & Co. store in Jio World Plaza, Mumbai, the Bollywood actor made a rare appearance before the paparazzi. Looking suave and charming in an all-black ensemble, and arm in arm with wife Kareena Kapoor ahead of Valentine’s Day, Khan exuded elegance like no other. But it was the hefty brooch sitting on his chest that caught our luxury-loving eye.

The Sacred Games actor broke the monotony of his outfit with Tiffany & Co.’s iconic Jean Schlumberger Bird on a Rock brooch – a statement piece so legendary, its fascinating history rivals its jaw-dropping price. For those curious, the piece of jewellery is worth 43.4 lakh rupees in the current market.

But what makes it so special?

This platinum and 18k yellow gold brooch features a bird set with 71 white diamonds and a pink sapphire on a rectangular, modified yellow diamond “rock” totalling 15 carats.  The setting was originally designed in 1965 after Schlumberger encountered a yellow cockatoo, which inspired his imagination.

According to the official website of Tiffany and Co., the Bird on a Rock is a homage to the House’s most celebrated brooch. Capturing the visionary artist’s fascination with nature, the brooch was inspired by rare birds that he encountered during his travels to Asia and the Caribbean.

Saif and Kareena visit the Tiffany store in Mumbai Saif poses for the paps. (Express photo by Naziya Khan)

Employing innovative high jewellery setting techniques to evoke the texture and motion of feathers, the diamonds are placed by hand in abstract patterns to create intricate plays of light. For over two years, the House’s renowned jewellery designers studied the anatomy of birds in motion to precisely render the avian form in diamonds, platinum and yellow gold.

Drawing on unparalleled expertise in high jewellery, master artisans sculpt and assemble seven components by hand to create each magnificent bird. More than eight people work together to bring a single brooch to life over the span of 50 hours.

Among the first modern jewellery designers to combine 18k gold and platinum, Schlumberger pioneered a signature wirework technique that demands exceptional craftsmanship, elevating his pieces beyond classic jewellery. Hand-set diamonds in abstract patterns, intricate engraving methods and the use of colour through the most magnificent gemstones allowed Schlumberger to infuse his creations with dynamic movement and tactile depth.

Today, the Bird on a Rock evolves with new designs conceived by Chief Artistic Officer Nathalie Verdeille, in a collection that embodies joy, optimism and possibility.

