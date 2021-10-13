scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
MUST READ

Sagarika Ghatge turns fashion designer, shares heartwarming story behind her inspiration

"A girl's role model is often the women in her family and I unknowingly imbibed a lot of customs, traditions and folklore very naturally," Sagarika wrote on Instagram

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 9:40:36 pm
sagarika ghatgeSagarika Ghatge in a sari from her own collection. (Source: sagarikaghatge/Instagram)

Adding a feather in her cap, actor Sagarika Ghatge has turned fashion designer with the launch of her own brand.

The 35-year-old revealed that the brand, called ‘Akutee’, was inspired by the women in her family. She shared a series of Instagram posts to talk about her inspiration.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “Through the misty haze of my childhood memories I distinctly remember being surrounded by such beauty and grace. What seemed like a perfectly normally childhood was in fact I now realise a lesson in grace and poise.”

Ghatge went on to share how she “naturally” imbibed traditions, which reflect in her designs, from the women in the family. “A girl’s role model is often the women in her family and I unknowingly imbibed a lot of customs, traditions and folklore very naturally. Looking at their timeless elegance I just couldn’t wait to grow up to be as beautiful and poised as them,” she expressed.

Also Read |5 times Sagarika Ghatge impressed us with her summer style

Fashion does not necessarily mean extravagant ensembles, and it was from the ladies in the family that Sagarika first learned there is elegance in simplicity. “…I saw them dress up in simple kotas, chanderis and chiffon sarees, accessorised with minimalistic jewellery and some beautifully matching glass bangles,” the Chak De! India actor added.

Talking about her designs, Sagarika revealed that she curated her first collection with her mother. “My first collection is very special to me as I have curated it with my mother, who has been my source of inspiration for Akutee,” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

pichwai
A look at pichwai artist Kuldeepak Soni’s striking works

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 13: Latest News

Advertisement