Sagarika Ghatge turns fashion designer, shares heartwarming story behind her inspiration

Adding a feather in her cap, actor Sagarika Ghatge has turned fashion designer with the launch of her own brand.

The 35-year-old revealed that the brand, called ‘Akutee’, was inspired by the women in her family. She shared a series of Instagram posts to talk about her inspiration.

In one of the posts, she wrote, “Through the misty haze of my childhood memories I distinctly remember being surrounded by such beauty and grace. What seemed like a perfectly normally childhood was in fact I now realise a lesson in grace and poise.”

Ghatge went on to share how she “naturally” imbibed traditions, which reflect in her designs, from the women in the family. “A girl’s role model is often the women in her family and I unknowingly imbibed a lot of customs, traditions and folklore very naturally. Looking at their timeless elegance I just couldn’t wait to grow up to be as beautiful and poised as them,” she expressed.

Fashion does not necessarily mean extravagant ensembles, and it was from the ladies in the family that Sagarika first learned there is elegance in simplicity. “…I saw them dress up in simple kotas, chanderis and chiffon sarees, accessorised with minimalistic jewellery and some beautifully matching glass bangles,” the Chak De! India actor added.

Talking about her designs, Sagarika revealed that she curated her first collection with her mother. “My first collection is very special to me as I have curated it with my mother, who has been my source of inspiration for Akutee,” she wrote.

