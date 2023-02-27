Fashion reigns high at SAG Awards 2023 as Zendaya, Emily Blunt dress to impress

Floral designs, bright and bold colours, and quirky silhouettes dominated the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Much like every year, celebrities graced the red carpet wearing the most fashion-forward looks, and we are not complaining! As such, there were plenty of amazing sartorial moments — from Zendaya making us swoon in by stepping out in a custom Valentino gown, to Emily Blunt mesmerising us in a beautiful red dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Check out some of our favourite looks from SAG 2023.

Zendaya



Zendaya at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci) Zendaya at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Zendya sent the internet into a frenzy with her red carpet look in a custom Valentino strapless bustier gown that was crafted of pink silk duchesse satin and highlighted 190 roses in pink silk duchesse doubled with pink silk faille. She accessorised her look with a Bulgari diamond necklace and bracelet that had tanzanite, morganite and aquamarine stones standing out.

Viola Davis



Viola Davisat the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Viola Davisat the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Viola Davis looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow Valentino gown that had a W-curved neckline and an A-line skirt. The actor carried a gold toned Valentino clutch and wore gold hoop earrings, glass-cut matching bracelets in either hand with her attire.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt looked gorgeous in a red bandage-style gown embroidered with pink geranium blossoms from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta. She accessorised her dress with a Blugari Serpenti necklace that was embellished with rubies and diamonds set in 18-karat pink gold. Her husband and actor-director John Krasinski, on the other hand, looked dapper in a pinstriped suit with a double-breasted jacket. He also had a watch chain draped from one pocket, exuding old world elegance.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Cara Delevingne at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Model-cum-actor Cara Delevigne made a statement in a dramatic Carolina Herrera outfit. The black attire was actually a jumpsuit with a voluminous overskirt. She completed her look with diamond jewels by De Beers and platform sandals by Casadei.

Jessica Chastain



Jessica Chastain won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series for George and Tamm“. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jessica Chastain won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series for George and Tamm“. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain looked stunning in a magenta taffeta gown with draped asymmetrical ruched bodice and high slit from Zuhair Murad’s Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection. She completed her look by wearing statement danglers by Gucci.

Ana De Armas

Ana de Armas arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ana de Armas arrives at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ana de Armas looked beautiful in a metallic floral gown with black sheer lace detailing and a plunging V neckline by Louis Vuitton. The gown also had black velvet detailings. Black velvet bows sat atop thin shoulder straps in groups of two and a black velvet strip of fabric, matching the bows, was placed around Armas’ waist, giving the silhouette definition. The actor accessorised the look with a silver bracelet and small hoop earrings encrusted with diamonds.

