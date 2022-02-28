SAG Awards 2022: Michael Douglas, Shari Belafonte and others wear their support for Ukraine on the red carpet

Fashion has always been used as an essential tool to make strong political statements, laced with subtlety and power. That’s exactly what we witnessed at the 28th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night, wherein a host of celebrities lent their support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the East European country.

Stars like Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas and Jon Bernthal among others expressed their solidarity with Ukraine with their accessories, using the red carpet as a stage to amplify their voices.

American actor and producer Michael Douglas, who has been awarded numerous prestigious awards in the past, opted for a blue and yellow pocket square, representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, on the red carpet.

“This is an acknowledgement of what’s going on in Ukraine. It’s just an extraordinary democracy and if ever there’s a reason to realize that the separation between democracy and autocracy or dictatorship, is now, we have seemed to forgotten that, hopefully, this is a reminder of how valuable that is,” he told Extra, talking about his gesture.

On the other hand, Perry, 52, accessorised his dapper look with a blue and yellow ribbon, pinned on his blazer. Jon Bernthal, too, sported a similar ribbon with his attire.

Perry and Bernthal’s stylist Ilaria Urbinati took to Instagram to share a picture of the ribbon the two of them wore to the event. “SAG awards prep #standwithukraine,” she captioned the post.

The Morning Show’s star Shari Belafonte also wore a ribbon in the colours of the Ukrainian flag while actor Lisa Ann Walter was seen with blue and yellow flowers attached to her black dress.

“It’s going to clash a little bit, but it’s worth it,’ ” Belafonte told USA Today on the red carpet. “It’s important that we show our solidarity with Ukraine, and I was just happy that I had a yellow and blue ribbon.”

While some wore their support, others chose their words to acknowledge and express solidarity with Ukraine.

Lady Gaga said, “This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other and there’s so much going on in the world. My heart really goes out to Ukraine and I think we should all really sit in the gratitude of this.”

