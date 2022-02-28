scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
SAG Awards 2022: Netizens praise Selena Gomez for ditching heels and presenting bare feet

The actor-singer was stunningly-dressed in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown which she wore with a neat hair updo and minimal accessories

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 2:10:49 pm
Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez fashion, Selena Gomez SAG Awards, Selena Gomez shoes, Selena Gomez barefoot, Selena Gomez news, indian express newsSelena Gomez, left, and Martin Short present the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

In the sea of fashionable looks, eagle-eyed fans are always on the lookout for content that makes their favourite celebrities come across as more relatable — be it an awkward red carpet moment, or them talking about important global issues, or even simply making a subtle statement through their sartorial choices.

Selena Gomez did not disappoint — not that she ever does — this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor-singer was stunningly-dressed in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown which she wore with a neat hair updo and minimal accessories comprising a gorgeous pair of Bulgari earrings and a statement choker necklace.

Her makeup was beautifully done by artist Hung Vanngo, who even took to Instagram to show the before and after look. Vanngo opted for soft shades with peachy cheeks, a nude lip colour and dark eye shadow, highlighting the 29-year-old’s best features just enough.

 

But amid all this, what took the cake was the fact that the Same Old Love singer decided to ditch her pumps, opting to walk bare feet on the stage while presenting.

Said to have been wearing Christian Louboutin heels at the award function, Gomez walked alongside Martin Short to present an award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role. Hopping slightly, she looked visibly excited to be entering the stage without shoes.

The video went viral on Twitter, and people appreciated the simplicity of her choice.

Funnily enough, the singer had apparently tripped on the carpet before presenting the award, which explains why she perhaps chose to remove her shoes and not risk falling on the stage.

Earlier this year, Euphoria star Zendaya had skipped wearing her shoes, as she walked the red carpet during the trailer launch of Euphoria Season 2 in only a pair of white socks. The reason being that the hem of her dress couldn’t be lengthened.

