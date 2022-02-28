SAG Awards 2022: Netizens praise Selena Gomez for ditching heels and presenting bare feet

In the sea of fashionable looks, eagle-eyed fans are always on the lookout for content that makes their favourite celebrities come across as more relatable — be it an awkward red carpet moment, or them talking about important global issues, or even simply making a subtle statement through their sartorial choices.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Selena Gomez did not disappoint — not that she ever does — this year at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The actor-singer was stunningly-dressed in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown which she wore with a neat hair updo and minimal accessories comprising a gorgeous pair of Bulgari earrings and a statement choker necklace.

ALSO READ | Gucci unveils adidas collab during Milan Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

Her makeup was beautifully done by artist Hung Vanngo, who even took to Instagram to show the before and after look. Vanngo opted for soft shades with peachy cheeks, a nude lip colour and dark eye shadow, highlighting the 29-year-old’s best features just enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

But amid all this, what took the cake was the fact that the Same Old Love singer decided to ditch her pumps, opting to walk bare feet on the stage while presenting.

Said to have been wearing Christian Louboutin heels at the award function, Gomez walked alongside Martin Short to present an award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role. Hopping slightly, she looked visibly excited to be entering the stage without shoes.

Selena Gomez walking onto the SAG Awards stage without shoes on to present an award is so camp #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZtZQIyngeC — Emily (@emilybernay) February 28, 2022

The video went viral on Twitter, and people appreciated the simplicity of her choice.

Funnily enough, the singer had apparently tripped on the carpet before presenting the award, which explains why she perhaps chose to remove her shoes and not risk falling on the stage.

There’s something so wholesome about Selena…😍😍 Love that girl❤️❤️ — Regina (@Ms_lolaRegina) February 28, 2022

That’s the most selena gomez thing 💀 — VooDoo♀ (@TaylenaVoodoo) February 28, 2022

Earlier this year, Euphoria star Zendaya had skipped wearing her shoes, as she walked the red carpet during the trailer launch of Euphoria Season 2 in only a pair of white socks. The reason being that the hem of her dress couldn’t be lengthened.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!