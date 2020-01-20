SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston channels her inner Rachel, Nicole Kidman opts for sequins

What do you think of their looks? (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of their looks? (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh)

We are midway into the awards season and after Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, it is time for Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards). Much like always, the event witnessed the presence of several celebrities and many lauded for their performance took home the trophy. It was also a night which was high on glamour and fashion, and celebrities turned up giving us some major fashion goals.

Here are some who dressed to impress.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: AP) Jennifer Aniston looked lovely in this outfit. (Source: AP)

The actor, who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a drama series for The Morning Show, channelled her inner Rachel as she stepped out looking chic in a lovely ivory slip dress from Christian Dior. She completed the look with hair parted at the centre.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson owned the red carpet and how! (Source: AP)

Lauded for her performances in both Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Johansson absolutely stunned in this teal gown from Armani Prive. The plunging neckline, the deep red lipstick and hair tied in a sleek bun elevated the look. It was the tattoo adorning her back that lent an interesting vibe to the whole look.

Scarlett Johansson flaunted her tattoos and we are here for it. (Source: AP) Scarlett Johansson flaunted her tattoos and we are here for it. (Source: AP)

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger ‘s winning streak continued. (Source: AP) Renée Zellweger ‘s winning streak continued. (Source: AP)

Zellweger who won for her performance in Judy, was seen in a midnight blue Maison Margiela dress. We quite liked the straight cut and the sharp detailing. The look was completed with a messy hairdo.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has been earning praise for her role in Bombshell. (Source: AP) Nicole Kidman has been earning praise for her role in Bombshell. (Source: AP)

Spotted in a similar colour was Bombshell actor, Nicole Kidman. Known for keeping things classy at red carpet events, the actor stepped out wearing a sequinned Michael Kors dress with ruffle details. Although we are not big a fan of the dress, we think she carried it off well.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave an interesting twist to the all-black ensemble. (Source: AP) Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave an interesting twist to the all-black ensemble. (Source: AP)

The universal favourite Fleabag, who won for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series, ditched the jumpsuit for a risque black off-shoulder top and skirt. Well, she did not stop there and decided to add some zing by teaming the ensemble with a mesh top. We are definitely rooting for this look.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o looked stunning in this dress. (Source: AP) Lupita Nyong’o looked stunning in this dress. (Source: AP)

The US actor stunned in this Louis Vuitton gown. We love how she went for the classic black and white combination, but did not keep it monotonous. The outfit was accessorised with a belt clinched at the waist and rounded out with an elaborate hair bun.

What do you think of their looks?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd