SAG Awards 2019: Who wore what at the red carpet

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated its 25th anniversary in Los Angeles and as usual, it was a star-studded affair. For a change, the traditional red carpet was turned silver for the night and film and television stars added charm with their presence.

Lady Gaga wore a classy white Dior couture gown with a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Vice actor Amy Adams opted for a black dress that featured a striking ruffled waist and neckline.

Emma Stone wore a chic gold and black embroidered pantsuit and gave power dressing goals at the event.

A Quiet Place actor Emily Blunt turned heads in a pink sequin Michael Kors dress with large ruffle sleeves.

Yara Shahidi’s Fendi spandex catsuit, which she wore under a sheer tulle dress stood out in the crowd.

Glow actor Shakira Barrera showed off her heritage by carrying a Nicaraguan flag, attached to a body-hugging white dress, which she unfurled for the waiting cameras.