SAG Awards 2019: Who wore what at the red carpet

While celebrities like Lady Gaga and Emma Stone stood out in their stunning outfits, other stars like Emily Blunt and Emma Stone too made a mark.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated its 25th anniversary in Los Angeles. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated its 25th anniversary in Los Angeles and as usual, it was a star-studded affair. For a change, the traditional red carpet was turned silver for the night and film and television stars added charm with their presence.

Lady Gaga wore a classy white Dior couture gown with a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, Vice actor Amy Adams opted for a black dress that featured a striking ruffled waist and neckline.

Emma Stone wore a chic gold and black embroidered pantsuit and gave power dressing goals at the event.

A Quiet Place actor Emily Blunt turned heads in a pink sequin Michael Kors dress with large ruffle sleeves.

Yara Shahidi’s Fendi spandex catsuit, which she wore under a sheer tulle dress stood out in the crowd.

Glow actor Shakira Barrera showed off her heritage by carrying a Nicaraguan flag, attached to a body-hugging white dress, which she unfurled for the waiting cameras.

