Sadhvi Satish Sail gets crowned Miss India World 2026

Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India pagenat held in Bhubaneswar last night. She was given tough competition by Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra, who bagged the 1st Runner Up position at the pageant.

Who is Sadhvi Satish Sail?

A model and entrepreneur hailing from Goa, Sadhvi has walked multiple shows and been the face of campaigns such as California Burrito. She also co-founded a company in the construction and development sector. Elated on her victory, Sail expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity. “It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity,” she told ANI, adding that all contestants shared a strong bond and had a “beautiful time” during the competition. Calling her fellow participants “winners”, she said the journey was about collective growth and friendship.