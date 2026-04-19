Sadhvi Satish Sail gets crowned Miss India World 2026

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Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Miss India World 2026 at the grand finale of the 61st Femina Miss India pagenat held in Bhubaneswar last night. She was given tough competition by Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra, who bagged the 1st Runner Up position at the pageant.
A model and entrepreneur hailing from Goa, Sadhvi has walked multiple shows and been the face of campaigns such as California Burrito. She also co-founded a company in the construction and development sector. Elated on her victory, Sail expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity. “It feels very surreal right now. I am so, so grateful that we had this opportunity,” she told ANI, adding that all contestants shared a strong bond and had a “beautiful time” during the competition. Calling her fellow participants “winners”, she said the journey was about collective growth and friendship.
“Aur mere liye meri saari, saari sakhiyan aaj ke liye winners hai. Aur hum bas yehi chahate ki hum Bharat ka naam pure vishwa mein roshan kare. (And for me, all my friends are winners today. And we just want to make India proud across the world),” she added.
Speaking about representing India on the global stage, Sail expressed excitement and a strong sense of responsibility. She said she aims to carry forward her journey with honesty, integrity and compassion while representing the country internationally. “There is a long journey ahead. This is just the beginning,” she added, seeking blessings and support from people across the nation.
Crowned by her predecessor Nikita Porwal, Sail is all set to represent India at the Miss World 2027 pageant.
Pawar, who missed out on the title, boasts of a strong foundation in both sports and the arts. She is a state-level dancer and squash player, a division-level swimmer, and a dedicated athlete. Deeply passionate about creative expression, she finds her voice through the arts while embracing a spirit of adventure and athleticism.