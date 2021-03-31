Sabyasachi’s latest collection features men sporting chokers, handbags

Designer Sabyasachi’s ensembles are known to celebrate culture and tradition such that they are appealing to the contemporary audience. But while doing that, the fashion designer chose to challenge gender stereotypes in his latest collection.

Sabyasachi has been posting several pictures of models posing in his 2021 collection that represents heritage. Interestingly, in many instances, the male models don not only floral jackets, but also necklaces, along with women’s handbags.

Sabyasachi’s latest portrayal seems to be quite a fresh take on men’s fashion. While androgynous fashion is making its way into the mainstream discourse, rarely do we see men sporting ‘feminine’ accessories. In this picture, the models are seen wearing colourful jackets, paired with a turban. What, however, caught our eye were the heavy choker necklaces that each of them wore, as well as the handbags.

In another picture, both the female and male models were seen carrying ladies’ bags.

Take a look at the other pictures shared by the designer on his Instagram handle:

What do you think of the new collection?