‘This is madness’: Sabyasachi’s ‘India Tote’ collection leaves netizens baffled

Kolkata-based fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is known to push the envelope when it comes to reimagining Indian cultural fits and accessories. His opulent traditional ensembles and extravagant jewellery collection never fail to leave everyone in awe. In keeping with the same, Sabyasachi recently launched his ‘India Tote’ collection which, according to the designer, “is made in homage to India’s incredible legacy of heritage crafts and textiles”.

For the unversed, a tote bag is a large open bag with two handles and is used for carrying a number of items. Captaining the post, the designer wrote, “The wisdom and beauty of India lie at the cusp of memory and modernity. It’s what drives me to make by hand, ignore trends, conserve endangered crafts and create a living heritage that can be passed down from one generation to the next.”

Sabyasachi posted a series of pictures showcasing various huge tote bags featuring heavy embellishments and varied designs.

While people heaped praises on the designs of these tote bags, they were left baffled by their humongous size and took to the comment section to express their views about the same.

“It’s beautiful and intricate designs but wtf is with the size???? This is madness. Designers are going way overboard with the idea of outside thinking that the box doesn’t even exist,” a user wrote.

Sabyasachi has launched new Tote bags which finally have enough space for women to carry their makeup, clothes, shoes, anxiety, stress, babies, and even boyfriends . pic.twitter.com/Uz3oGItXly — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 23, 2022

Another added, “If I un-stitch it the material in square ft could make a perfect tent.”

“Usually every design of yours is very artistic, unique, practical to use and graceful. For once I disagree with the size It looks more like a relocating bag,” a user commented.

Sabyasachi India Tote😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭why — Art Museum (s/h) (@oreoslushyyyy) December 23, 2022

One user questioned: “Who is your target audience? How do you justify the practicality of this product?”

