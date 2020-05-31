A garment that has come to represent so much for so many people: Sabyasachi shares his love for saris

The designer recently pictures adding a little note highlighting his deep attachment for the garment.(Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram) The designer recently pictures adding a little note highlighting his deep attachment for the garment.(Source: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Sabyasachi’s love for saris is an enduring affair. The famed designer has been the choice of several celebrities for their wedding days. His creations have also been donned by celebrities on various red carpets across the globe. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Kangana Ranaut, for instance, wore his saris at Cannes in 2010, 2013 and 2018, respectively.

The designer recently shared those pictures adding a little note highlighting his deep attachment for the garment.

“When I think about the various times I’ve designed for the red carpet, my proudest moments have been the sarees — especially those worn for international red carpets. In my opinion, there is something so powerful about this garment. Perhaps it’s because some of my greatest muses (like Amrita Sher-Gil, Gayatri Devi, Leela Naidu) wore them with pride. Or maybe because of the nuanced and beautiful history of the saree in many parts of India and the surrounding regions. Or it’s the craftsmanship, time, and love that goes into weaving the 6 yards of fabric. Or maybe it’s all of that, and more,” he wrote.

“When a woman wears a saree on a global stage, I feel a great sense of joy. Not because it’s subversive for an international audience, but because it’s a reminder that an evening gown needn’t be the only formula for glamour, and sometimes the most glamorous garment you can wear is the one that connects the most to your roots. I remember Indra Nooyi (former CEO of Pepsi Co.) famously saying at Rashtrapati Bhavan how she chooses to wear Kanjeevarams for power dressing. Many women share this sentiment — often reflecting on how wearing a saree makes them feel empowered, rooted, and authentic,” he added.

“Understanding this, it’s no surprise that several global celebrities that I’ve interacted with (from Oprah, to Dita Von Teese, to Katy Perry, and Christian Louboutin) are enamoured with the saree. It is a garment that has come to represent so much for so many people. And while it may mean one thing to you, and another to someone else, I hope we can all agree that the saree belongs just as much in board rooms as tailored suits, and as much on red carpets as evening gowns,” he concluded.

However, the designer also found himself mired in controversy while addressing Indian students at a Harvard India Conference, He had said, “I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need (to) stand up for it.” He had later apologised in an open letter.

