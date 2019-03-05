Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Spring/Summer’19 collection is high on aesthetics

It would not be wrong to say that 2018 belonged to ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as his beautiful creations became synonymous with celebrity weddings. And after styling actors like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for their D-day, the designer is all geared up for 2019 with the same zing.

The designer’s latest Spring/Summer’19 collection, titled ‘Fiza’, offers the right amount of freshness, along with an element of surprise. While staying true to his grandeur and opulent fare, he has added organdy couture, chintz florals, intricate jewellery, and also redefined traditional designs with modern whimsy in his latest collection. The collection, that was launched exclusively on Instagram, had the grand Umaid Bhawan Palace as the backdrop.

With summer knocking around the corner, Mukherjee serves up the need for more fuss-free silhouettes and brighter colours. The colour palette moves from earthy neutrals to sorbet hues and also features the showstopper red lehenga that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore for her Indian wedding.

Talking about his collection the designer said, “As a bridal designer, I keep thinking “what’s next?” and I keep coming back to khadi. Again and again. It is sophisticated, cultural and powerful. For me, khadi is equivalent to wellness and nothing can be more luxurious than that. When I look back at the last 20 years, my khadi bridal lehengas are what I am most proud of. Combined with Indian jewellery and flowers they create a very potent and timeless image. Humble, with a tinge of arrogance. Some of my most discerning customers globally have chosen to wear khadi lehengas for their wedding”.

Scroll down to check some of the designs and bookmark your favourite.

The models wore Baroque x frugal hand-crushed organdy sari with an antique Victorian diamond necklace, the one Chopra wore at one of her Mumbai receptions. A 366 carat Colombian emerald, whimsically strung on a delicate brilliant cut and rose cut diamond chain, was one of the highlights of his new jewellery collection.

The collection also features an uncut diamond and yellow sapphire necklace with hand-carved peacocks in 22k gold. Keeping complex and age-old craftsmanship alive, it also has an intricate bridal necklace in uncut diamonds, hand-woven with clusters of tiny Basra pearls.