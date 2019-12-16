From Tara Sutaria to Priyanka Chopra: Every time celebs wowed us in a Sabyasachi creation

Nothing like Sabyasachi, the Bollywood rightly proves it so. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Nothing like Sabyasachi, the Bollywood rightly proves it so. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Every girl, at some point, dreams of wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation. The ace designer is not only liked in the country, but has a loyal fan base across the globe. From intricately embroidered ensembles and jaw-dropping cut to rich prints and embellishments, he is a master of all. So it is no surprise he is the go-to designer for many A-listers, with some even wearing his creations on their wedding (read: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma), giving us looks to remember forever.

Ahead, we decode the designer’s creations which have not only wowed us, but also Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in the designer’s creation on Diwali this year. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the red lehenga set was teamed with a dupatta that featured detailed golden borders that amped up the look. Her look was pulled together with sleek straight hair, statement jhumkis in gold and smokey eyes.

Deepika Padukone

The Tamasha actor looked graceful in a gold rose Benarasi sari which had antique tilla and Zardozi borders. Teamed with ashrafi buti Benarasi blouse, the outfit really stood out. Hair tied in a bun and heavy golden earrings completed the look.

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Apr 8, 2019 at 8:34pm PDT

The actor looked beautiful in a royal blue strapless gown as she walked the ramp for the designer at Kashgaar Bazaar in Retrospect, an event organised in collaboration with Christian Louboutin. The gown, which featured a plain bodice an an embellished skirt, was accessorised with a matching belt that featured the designer’s famous Bengal Tiger motif. The look was completed with a diamond necklace.

Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:22am PDT

It wasn’t only Kaif who was spotted in the designer’s creation during Diwali celebrations, Karisma Kapoor too stood out in a lovely red sari by him. The maroon blouse, which had golded sequined stripes, perfectly matched the sari which featured golden work done on border.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Sep 28, 2019 at 8:31pm PDT

Polka dots is something the designer does not really dabble in, but this sari stood out when Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore it during the promotion of her last release. The red polka dot sari was teamed with a plain full-sleeves blouse. Neatly tied hair and statement earrings rounded out the look.

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Nov 12, 2018 at 4:13am PST

The Kedarnath actor wowed in this ‘Navratan’ lehenga which was teamed with a black ‘Aakash-tara’ dupatta and blouse. The lehenga featured hand-embroidery on black tulle with multi-hued velvet appliqués, and was highlighted with zardosi, crystals and pearls over a hand-painted organza underskirt.

Which creation is your favourite?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd