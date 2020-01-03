A celeb guide to reception dresses for the brides

We share some noteworthy outfits Bollywood celebs have worn that are perfect for the occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) We share some noteworthy outfits Bollywood celebs have worn that are perfect for the occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

When it comes to one’s wedding trousseau, it is all about traditional outfits. However, after donning ethnic finery for your wedding ceremony and events leading up to it, it’s safe to say that the desire to slip into an ensemble that has a contemporary touch is not uncommon among brides. After all, planning your wedding wardrobe can be as stressful as picking a groom (more or less)! You only do it once, so you must do it right. So what better occasion than the wedding reception to add a touch of personalised glamour — whether it is a ballgown for your princess moment, a gorgeous lehenga to make a statement or a pre-draped sari to make heads turn.

Ahead, we share some noteworthy outfits Bollywood celebs have worn that are perfect for the occasion.

Go black or go home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:40am PST

For those who want to make an out-of-the-box statement, this is the ensemble for you. Defy the norms and stand out in a head-to-toe black look. Much like Deepika Padukone, you can opt for black flared pants, cropped blouse and a ruffled jacket. Style the distinctive silhouette with chunky pearl jewellery and some dramatic eye makeup. You are sure to stand out!

A brocade affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Aug 2, 2019 at 5:08am PDT

Swap your regular embellished and sequinned attire for a brocade lehenga in a bright shade, much like Bhumi Pednekar. The actor looks lovely in a floral patterned brocade lehenga which is perfect for brides who want an extravagant lehenga minus the embroidery. The humble fabric looks regal and is perfect for winter weddings.

No regular sari

Kriti Sanon looks lovely in this Manish Malhotra creation — a golden sari that features a fan-pleated palla. Team it with a basic blouse and a pair of shoulder dusters, and you’re all set to turn heads. You too can opt for a sari with a twist and leave everyone in awe.

Colour-blocked lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

Colour the town in all shades possible, after all it is one of the most important days of your life. Anushka Sharma opted for a colour-blocked Sabyasachi lehenga and balanced the look with an all-black, floral embroidered blouse. The ensemble is perfect for a bride who wants to incorporate multiple colours in her look. Style your colour block lehenga with traditional multi-coloured necklace and earrings.

Jacket-layered lehenga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Oct 28, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

Look like a goddess, much like Malaika Arora in this Anamika Khanna ensemble. What better to dazzle in a solid-coloured skirt and cropped blouse combination. Throw in some elements like a floor-length embroidered jacket and some statement jewellery.

