Thursday, October 28, 2021
‘This is no lingerie ad’: Netizens criticise Sabyasachi’s ad campaign for luxury mangalsutra

Sabyasachi recently launched Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2 as part his latest jewellery collection

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 28, 2021 3:49:52 pm
Sabyasachi's ad campaign for his 'Intimate FIne Jewellery' collection.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi’s latest ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection has been receiving backlash on social media.

What has particularly irked a section of social media users are a series of advertisements for the label’s Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2.

 

The promotional photoshoot features models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others. In one of the pictures, there is also a female model wearing a black brassiere along with the mangalsutra, resting her head on a shirtless male model.

Italian luxury brand launches mangalsutra for India; you won't believe how much it costs

 

Netizens took to Twitter to criticise the ad campaign for using “semi naked models for a Mangalsutra ad.”

I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no…that’s a mangalsutra ad. I’m so regressive, I didn’t notice,” wrote another user. 

The luxury mangalsutra is made of 18k gold with black onyx and pearls. It costs Rs 1,65,000.

 

Here’s how others reacted on Twitter:

Earlier in August, Sabyasachi received flak for selling “overpriced” cotton saris worth Rs 9,999, as part of his collaboration with H&M. In an official statement on Instagram, the designer said the collaboration was a kind of :wish filfillment”.

He wrote, “When H&M first came to me with the idea of the collaboration, I was very excited that I could finally reach out to the massive Sabyasachi tribe worldwide, even if it was just this once. I knew they had the power and distribution to make it happen. And it happened.”

What is your opinion on Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra campaign?

