‘This is no lingerie ad’: Netizens criticise Sabyasachi’s ad campaign for luxury mangalsutra

Updated: October 28, 2021 3:49:52 pm
Fashion designer Sabyasachi’s latest ‘Intimate Fine Jewellery’ collection has been receiving backlash on social media.
What has particularly irked a section of social media users are a series of advertisements for the label’s Royal Bengal Mangalsutra 1.2.
The promotional photoshoot features models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others. In one of the pictures, there is also a female model wearing a black brassiere along with the mangalsutra, resting her head on a shirtless male model.
Netizens took to Twitter to criticise the ad campaign for using “semi naked models for a Mangalsutra ad.”
No! This is no lingerie or C0nd0m Ad.
This is Sabyasachi Mangalsutra Ad.
Ultra Woke #Sabyasachi are so creatively bankrupt that they have to use semi naked models for a Mangalsutra ad.#BoycottSabyasachi #Femina pic.twitter.com/dim9YpJhgF
— श्रद्धा | Shraddha 🇮🇳 (@immortalsoulin) October 27, 2021
“I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no…that’s a mangalsutra ad. I’m so regressive, I didn’t notice,” wrote another user.
I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no..that’s a mangalsutra ad.
I’m so regressive, I didn’t notice. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ieRY4rrvcr
— ℳℴ𝓊𝓂𝒾𝓉𝒶 🇮🇳 (@_mou_mita) October 27, 2021
The luxury mangalsutra is made of 18k gold with black onyx and pearls. It costs Rs 1,65,000.
Here’s how others reacted on Twitter:
No other way to show ‘Mangalsutra’ ?
What are u actually selling #Sabyasachi ?
Matlab kuch bhi!!!!!#jewellery @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/iFwXgh40lW
— Bhagyashri Patwardhan (@bvpat2501) October 27, 2021
Ace designer Sabyasachi selling Mangalsutra.
Hey #Sabyasachi you selling mangalsutra or obscenity.Shameful.#sabyasachijewelry pic.twitter.com/XIWX5Pas43
— Vandana Gupta 🇮🇳 (@im_vandy) October 27, 2021
Earlier in August, Sabyasachi received flak for selling “overpriced” cotton saris worth Rs 9,999, as part of his collaboration with H&M. In an official statement on Instagram, the designer said the collaboration was a kind of :wish filfillment”.
He wrote, “When H&M first came to me with the idea of the collaboration, I was very excited that I could finally reach out to the massive Sabyasachi tribe worldwide, even if it was just this once. I knew they had the power and distribution to make it happen. And it happened.”
What is your opinion on Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra campaign?
