‘Designed an extensive range, so everyone could get something’: Sabyasachi on his collaboration with H&M

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s latest collaboration with H&M has been receiving mixed reactions. Many felt that the collection was ‘overpriced’–a cotton saree worth Rs 9,999 particularly caught netizen’s attention. However, the collection got sold out quite early. Reacting to the responses, the designer recently issued a statement on why he took up the project.

Sabyasachi shared the official statement on Instagram. “Thousands of emails and messages later, I felt the need to address the disappointment a lot of you have faced,” he wrote.

Talking about his decision to collaborate with H&M, the designer shared, “When H&M first came to me with the idea of the collaboration, I was very excited that I could finally reach out to the massive Sabyasachi tribe worldwide, even if it was just this once. I knew they had the power and distribution to make it happen. And it happened.”

Sabyasachi said the collaboration was “wish fulfillment” for him. “I was very clear and firm that there would be no VIP previews and no exceptions–everybody would access the collection in a democratic manner. What better way than online?”

The designer said the response was not just “overwhelming” but “plain baffling”. “It wasn’t only about how quickly it sold out in India, but across all global markets. And like most of you, I struggled with stubborn carts and crashing apps…I know a lot of people are disappointed, and I profoundly apologise for it. I’m sure I will be able to create a future business model that will address this need.”

He added, “My pet peeve was that globally we were considered a manufacturing country. I always wanted to break that glass ceiling, but on my own terms…There is a market-ready for every single one of us, and there is only one secret to unlock it–just be yourself. Whoever you are. Shamelessly.”