Mahira Khan adds a glamorous twist to ethnic wear for ‘Saat Din Mohabbat In’ promotions

Mahira Khan seems to be quite busy with the promotional spree of the upcoming movie, Saat Din Mohabbat In. While the Pakistani actor wooed onlookers in fusion wear and traditional ensembles just a while ago, she gave ethnic fashion goals with two interesting looks yet again.

For her first appearance, the Raees actor picked a beautiful red kurta-skirt set from Rano Sheri looms and teamed it with a white dupatta. We like the traditional touch of the red kangans and the statement gold jhumkis she accessorise her outfit with. We think the blend of classics and fusion was subtle yet striking in the outfit.

For her other look, Khan stepped out in a blush pink asymmetrical kurta set paired with palazzo pants. Featuring light but intricate threadwork, the piece from Umar Sayeed Couture was accessorised with chand balis from Amrapali Jewels. With a cherry red lip and dewy sheen, Khan looked lovely.

Earlier, we had seen the actor wearing an ivory-coloured, floral embroidered anarkali featuring a lace hemline from Amna Chaudry that she had teamed with a pair of matching palazzos. It was further styled with a cream-coloured dupatta. We had also loved how she accessorised her outfit with a pair of over-sized gold jhumkas from Esfir. Artist Babar Zaheer had rounded off her look with neutral make-up with pink lips.

