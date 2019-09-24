Saand ki Aankh trailer launch: Bhumi Pednekar opts for white as Taapsee Pannu goes retro

The trailer of Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer Saand Ki Aankh released yesterday, and, much like always, it was a star-studded event. Goes without saying that both the lead actors dressed to make a statement, and managed to impress. Pednekar was spotted in a crop top that she paired with a heavily embroidered matching jacket and plain white pants. The white base worked well and the look did not seem too cluttered. The look was rounded out with hair neatly tied at the back and soft pink lipstick.

Pannu, on the other hand, went all retro. She attended the event wearing a floral printed shirt that was paired with green check trousers. The oversized shades and hair tied neatly completed the look. The Mulk actor had a very definite reasoning for wearing this. “Prakashi Tomar (82). This one’s to relive her youth, to relive the youth of every woman from her generation that fought to fill every role impeccably. To women who made a path for generations to follow, and opened doors for all of us,” she said on her Instagram account.

The film is based on the real-life story of octogenarians Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar of Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. They are among the world’s oldest sharpshooters and have won several accolades and have been winners of several national championships.

