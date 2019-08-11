Saaho trailer launch: Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas make heads turn

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to release and the actors are busy promoting the film. Recently at the trailer launch, the two made quite an entry. Kapoor, styled by Tanya Ghavri, looked lovely in an off-shoulder Reem Acra dress. The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, side-parted hair and strappy heels.

We quite liked the tulle skirt and the corset-like detailing. Needless to say the actor looked gorgeous. Prabhas, on the other hand, was spotted in all-black attire. He completed his look with matching shades.

This is not the first time Kapoor was seen donning an outfit from the designer. At the success party of Stree, the actor looked gorgeous in a red mini with a side train. The outfit was not accessorised much, and was rounded out with a hint of creamy bronze on the eyelid and hair styled into beachy waves.

At the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Kapoor had stepped out wearing the designer’s creation on two occasions. In one instance she was spotted in a black gown from the designer’s Fall’18 collection. The sheer neckline and the embellishments made the look stand out. It was rounded out with smokey eyes and minimal make-up.

She was spotted again in a baby pink piece from the label but this had failed to impress us.

What do you think of her present look?