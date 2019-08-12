Saaho promotions: Shraddha Kapoor picks the perfect outfit for the monsoon

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to release and the actors are busy promoting the film. Kapoor was recently in Hyderabad looking lovely in a dress from the label Safiyaa. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with dewy make-up and hair tied in a messy knot.

Advertising

We quite like how the look was not much accessorised much, and seemed like a perfect choice for the monsoon.

Prior to this, the actor stunned at the trailer launch of her film. Styled by Ghavri, Kapoor looked ravishing as she stepped out in an off-shoulder Reem Acra dress. The corset-like detailing and the tulle skirt stood out and we really liked how the look was completed with bright red lipstick. Side-parted hair and strappy heels complemented the look.