From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: B-town celebs step out in style to welcome Russo Brothers

July 23, 2022 4:30:41 pm
Ahead of the release of The Gray Man, filmmaker duo Russo Brothers have arrived in India for a promotional tour. To give them a warm welcome, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a special bash at his residence on Friday which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.
As always, the style quotient remained high as your favourite celebrities opted for some chic ensembles. Take a look at who wore what at the star-studded party last night.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Trust Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to serve couple fashion goals wherever they go. While Malaika dazzled in a strappy mini purple sequin dress with multicoloured glittery heels, Arjun looked dapper in a purple velvet shirt with faded black jeans.
Subscriber Only Stories
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were a sight to behold as they looked absolutely lovely together. Mira stole the show in a black lace top with flared black pants and Shahid kept it casual in a grey shirt with washed-out denim jeans.
Keeping it chic as ever, Ananya Panday turned up in an orange and white co-ord set consisting of a strappy crop top and a mini skirt. The actor styled the look with a pair of orange heels.
Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush posed together, leaving everyone in awe of their camaraderie. Sara opted for an olive green and black crop top with a mini skirt and Dhanush wore a black Dior sweatshirt with blue jeans.
In keeping with her elegant style, Gauri Khan was seen wearing a powder blue mini dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. A pair of black platform heels and a clutch rounded off her look.
Ishaan Khatter kept it casually stylish in a white tee and washed-out denim jeans with sneakers.
Raveena Tandon looked like an absolute style diva in this strapless jumpsuit with a matching fabric belt. Minimal accessories and a clutch completed her look.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
ICICI Bank Q1 profit zooms 50% to Rs 6,905 cr
A haircut with Steve Waugh, watching Tendulkar patiently wait in line at the cafeteria, and other memories from CWG ’98
Watch: Wind turbine blows up in flame after being struck by lightning
Maintenance matter: Daughters are not liability, says SC
Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka’s Presidential Palace and PM’s official residence taken over by protesters: Police
FTX plans partial bailout of bankrupt Voyager’s customers
Pakistan-based writer’s body to honour Sidhu Moosewala, 2 others with ‘Waris Shah International Award’
Tara Sutaria says paparazzi call male celebs ‘sir’, but female celebs aren’t given that respect: It’s this sense of ‘man is greater so he must be respected’
Megan fox bares her sculpted abs in neon green attire, says ‘I don’t exercise’
NDA is ‘No Data Available’ govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi
In Pune, Rotary International’s first woman president says India is now a ‘help-giving nation’
Jalandhar deputy commissioner office staff announce strike against AAP MLA Angural’s ‘interference’