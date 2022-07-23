scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: B-town celebs step out in style to welcome Russo Brothers

Take a look at who wore what at the star-studded party last night

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 4:30:41 pm
Ananya, Arjun, Malaika and Sara attended the bash (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ahead of the release of The Gray Man, filmmaker duo Russo Brothers have arrived in India for a promotional tour. To give them a warm welcome, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a special bash at his residence on Friday which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

As always, the style quotient remained high as your favourite celebrities opted for some chic ensembles. Take a look at who wore what at the star-studded party last night.

Trust Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to serve couple fashion goals wherever they go. While Malaika dazzled in a strappy mini purple sequin dress with multicoloured glittery heels, Arjun looked dapper in a purple velvet shirt with faded black jeans.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were a sight to behold as they looked absolutely lovely together. Mira stole the show in a black lace top with flared black pants and Shahid kept it casual in a grey shirt with washed-out denim jeans.

ALSO READ |Flashback Friday: Sidharth Malhotra to Malaika Arora, celebs who put their best fashion foot forward this week
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it chic as ever, Ananya Panday turned up in an orange and white co-ord set consisting of a strappy crop top and a mini skirt. The actor styled the look with a pair of orange heels.

Ananya Panday (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush posed together, leaving everyone in awe of their camaraderie. Sara opted for an olive green and black crop top with a mini skirt and Dhanush wore a black Dior sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In keeping with her elegant style, Gauri Khan was seen wearing a powder blue mini dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. A pair of black platform heels and a clutch rounded off her look.

Gauri Khan (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ishaan Khatter kept it casually stylish in a white tee and washed-out denim jeans with sneakers.

Ishaan Khatter (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon looked like an absolute style diva in this strapless jumpsuit with a matching fabric belt. Minimal accessories and a clutch completed her look.

ALSO READ |Vaani Kapoor keeps it glamorous in sheer saris; see pics
Raveena Tandon (Source: Varinder Chawla)

