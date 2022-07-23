From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday: B-town celebs step out in style to welcome Russo Brothers

Ahead of the release of The Gray Man, filmmaker duo Russo Brothers have arrived in India for a promotional tour. To give them a warm welcome, producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a special bash at his residence on Friday which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

As always, the style quotient remained high as your favourite celebrities opted for some chic ensembles. Take a look at who wore what at the star-studded party last night.

Trust Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to serve couple fashion goals wherever they go. While Malaika dazzled in a strappy mini purple sequin dress with multicoloured glittery heels, Arjun looked dapper in a purple velvet shirt with faded black jeans.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were a sight to behold as they looked absolutely lovely together. Mira stole the show in a black lace top with flared black pants and Shahid kept it casual in a grey shirt with washed-out denim jeans.

Keeping it chic as ever, Ananya Panday turned up in an orange and white co-ord set consisting of a strappy crop top and a mini skirt. The actor styled the look with a pair of orange heels.

Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush posed together, leaving everyone in awe of their camaraderie. Sara opted for an olive green and black crop top with a mini skirt and Dhanush wore a black Dior sweatshirt with blue jeans.

In keeping with her elegant style, Gauri Khan was seen wearing a powder blue mini dress cinched at the waist with a black leather belt. A pair of black platform heels and a clutch rounded off her look.

Ishaan Khatter kept it casually stylish in a white tee and washed-out denim jeans with sneakers.

Raveena Tandon looked like an absolute style diva in this strapless jumpsuit with a matching fabric belt. Minimal accessories and a clutch completed her look.

