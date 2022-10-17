scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

After addressing rumours of a rift Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber hug it out at an annual gala; see pics

Their photos were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, who shared them on Instagram with the caption: "Plot twist"

Selena Gomez, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber photos, Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber together, Selena Gomez Hailey Bieber hug, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Hailey and Justin Bieber, indian express newsSelena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: The picture that broke the internet. (Photo: Instagram/@tyrellhampton)

For a long time, people were consumed by the news about a supposed rivalry between Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, owing to their individual histories with singer Justin Bieber. While Hailey married Justin in 2018, Selena was in an on-and-off relationship with him for many years prior to that.

ALSO READ |Selena Gomez continues her conversation on mental health: ‘Want others to feel heard and understood’

There have also been reports of Selena — an actor and singer — snubbing Hailey — a model — on social media. But now, all that seems to be in the past. The two accomplished women were seen clicking one too many photos together, putting all rumours of a supposed animosity to rest.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alice, 23 🇮🇹 (@majestygomez)

Doing the impossible, Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25, came together over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala in Los Angeles, California. The ‘meetup’ happened mere weeks after Hailey appeared on ‘Call Her Daddy‘ podcast and denied reports that she “stole” Justin from ex-girlfriend Selena.

Looking at the photos circulated on social media, the two appeared to be comfortable, seemingly fond of each other’s company.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by <3 (@bizzlebaddi)

Leaving her hair loose with a centre partition, Hailey wore a brown cutout Saint Laurent gown with a rather risque upper half — featuring a strapless bra — and a fishtail-shaped bottom.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber arrives at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Selena, on the other hand, kept it stylish in a black blazer that she paired with matching black trousers. She, too, left her hair loose and flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed with the model.

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Both of them wore nude makeup, giving prominence to their eyes and contouring their cheeks with shades of brown.

Their photos were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, who shared them on Instagram with the caption: “Plot twist”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ty (@tyrellhampton)

During the aforementioned podcast, Hailey had said, “When [Justin] and I ever started hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

She continued, “A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish for that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...Premium
UPSC Key-October 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Child marriage’ or ‘Clima...
The man who bet on Neymar wants his moneyPremium
The man who bet on Neymar wants his money
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...Premium
Mother’s ambulance bill to towels, UK visa to daily expenses: Railway PSU...
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...Premium
Jitendra Singh at Idea Exchange: ‘Gone are days when CBI was a caged parr...
Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 08:50:42 pm
Next Story

UG Admissions 2022: Why most state universities are still unsure of CUET-based admissions

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

lakme fashion week 2022 final day
Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Babil Khan, Yami Gautam, Alaya F turn showstoppers on day 5
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 17: Latest News
Advertisement