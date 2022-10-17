After addressing rumours of a rift Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber hug it out at an annual gala; see pics

For a long time, people were consumed by the news about a supposed rivalry between Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, owing to their individual histories with singer Justin Bieber. While Hailey married Justin in 2018, Selena was in an on-and-off relationship with him for many years prior to that.

There have also been reports of Selena — an actor and singer — snubbing Hailey — a model — on social media. But now, all that seems to be in the past. The two accomplished women were seen clicking one too many photos together, putting all rumours of a supposed animosity to rest.

Doing the impossible, Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25, came together over the weekend at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala in Los Angeles, California. The ‘meetup’ happened mere weeks after Hailey appeared on ‘Call Her Daddy‘ podcast and denied reports that she “stole” Justin from ex-girlfriend Selena.

Looking at the photos circulated on social media, the two appeared to be comfortable, seemingly fond of each other’s company.

Leaving her hair loose with a centre partition, Hailey wore a brown cutout Saint Laurent gown with a rather risque upper half — featuring a strapless bra — and a fishtail-shaped bottom.

Selena, on the other hand, kept it stylish in a black blazer that she paired with matching black trousers. She, too, left her hair loose and flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed with the model.

Both of them wore nude makeup, giving prominence to their eyes and contouring their cheeks with shades of brown.

Their photos were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, who shared them on Instagram with the caption: “Plot twist”.

During the aforementioned podcast, Hailey had said, “When [Justin] and I ever started hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

She continued, “A lot of the hate and the perpetuation comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish for that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

