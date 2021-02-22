Rubina Dilaik wins Bigg Boss 14: A look at her ethnic fashion choices inside the house

She is one of the most popular faces in television. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

After months of staying inside the Bigg Boss house, actor Rubina Dilaik has won the latest season of the reality show. One of TV’s most popular faces, Rubina entered Bigg Boss 14 along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and has been liked by the audience.

While every act of hers was documented, dissected, and discussed upon while she was inside the house, we are here to talk about her ethnic fashion choices, which were quite impressive.

Here are some instances.

She looked pretty in this off-shoulder pink ensemble. We particularly like the statement sleeves which elevated the look. She accessorised it with a neckpiece and tied her hair in a messy way.

Floral prints are always in vogue. She looked pretty in this co-ord set which also featured a matching shrug. She completed the look with hair pulled up in a high ponytail.

She looked pretty in this black sari. The blouse added an element of bling and the kamarbandh and bindi added the perfect finishing touches.

She clearly loves her saris, and we really like this look. Keeping it simple, she paired her sari with a blouse in a contrasting shade. We like the hairdo she opted for.

She amped up her sari game with this multi-hued chiffon sari that she teamed with a collared blouse. The look was completed with hair tied in a high bun.

She looked pretty in this black outfit. Keeping the bindi intact, she completed the look with a printed dupatta.

Which is your favourite look?