Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Rubina Dilaik’s fashion game is bold, beautiful and elegant; here’s proof

The Bigg Boss 14 winner stunned in three different looks -- check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2021 8:50:12 pm
rubina dilaik khatron ke khiladiRubina Dilaik shared the pictures on Instagram. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14, likes to keep it stylish at all times. The actor does not mind going bold and extravagant but at the same time, she also likes to keep it simple and elegant. Rubina often shares outfit details on her Instagram with her 4.5 million followers, and we must admit that she knows how to impress — every single time.

So keep scrolling and check out the looks we are talking about.

PHOTOS |Bigg Boss 14’s Rubina Dilaik has quite a few sartorial tricks up her sleeve

 

Rubina looked lovely in this mustard crepe ruffled top with a pretty lace detailing on the neckline which elevated the overall look. Styled with a pair of statement earrings, she went for a bold makeup look consisting of red lips and matching eyeshadow.

 

For the next look, she opted for a turquoise blue floral co-ord set. Styled with a pair of lemon yellow juttis, the look was brought together with a light beige shoulder bag. Her look was styled by Ashna Makhijani Shah.

READ |‘Dare to be different’, says Rubina Dilaik as she shares pics wearing floral headgear

 

Last but not the least, she went for a floral sari and looked gorgeous! We like how she styled her sari with a sheer peach blouse with puffy balloon sleeves. The look was completed with a pair of golden hoops, a watch, and a gold bracelet.

Take a look at all the times she aced ethnic while she was inside the Bigg Boss house.

