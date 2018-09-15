This royal tiara doubles as a choker and is going up for sale soon

Royal tiara for sale at Bonhams, London. (Source: Bonhams) Royal tiara for sale at Bonhams, London. (Source: Bonhams)

If you are tired of being a commoner and want to step into regal shoes, thank your stars because a 33.5-carat diamond tiara with ties to Spanish royalty will be up for auction. The royal tiara, generally worn by the likes of Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton, is made of single and rose-cut diamonds and mounted in platinum.

Just in case you were wondering how to own the tiara from the royal collection and crown yourself with its glory, the fascinating ornament will be auctioned at Bonhams in London. Sure, it will burn a (prominent) hole in your pocket, but royalty comes at a cost, right?

According to Bonhams, the tiara is expected to fetch between $103,000 and $160,000, which translates into Rs 7.5-11 crore approximately.

The tiara has a history of its own. It once belonged to a lady-in-waiting of Spanish Queen Victoria Eugenia, the wife of Alfonso XIII. The piece, reportedly, was designed by the Spanish royal jewellery Ansorena at the beginning of the 20th century and has been in the family for over 110 years.

Bonhams describes the tiara as “formed as a single diadem, the upper band of meandering Greek key motifs, forget-me-not flowers and trailing laurel leaves, representing true love and the triumph of love, the lower band designed as a delicate lacework lattice with central handkerchief motif, set throughout with old brilliant, single and rose-cut diamonds with delicate millegrain detail and knife wire tracery throughout, mounted in platinum, diamonds approximately 33.50 carats total, unsigned”.

What’s riveting about the ornament, apart from all the art and craft, is that it doubles up as a choker. “This garland style tiara, by Spanish royal jeweller, Ansorena, is designed as a double diadem that may be detached to form two separate tiaras, one of which is designed to be further converted to form a choker. It is of impeccable workmanship and the elegant Louis XVI design of diamond wreaths and flowers has a lightness and lace-like quality made possible by the technical freedom and innovation of working in platinum; a metal that is as light as it is strong,” Bonhams states.

What’s more fascinating about the tiara is that even though jewellers only began to understand the art of exploiting platinum from around 1900, the ornament is noted in Ansorena’s archives as being conceived as early as 1890. Ready to take a loan or two (or more, obviously) for it?

