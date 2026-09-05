Royal nostalgia at Miss World 2026: Nikita Porwal wears gown inspired by Princess Diana’s sapphire ring

As the Miss World 2026 journey approaches its much-awaited finale, India’s representative Nikita Porwal has added a touch of royal nostalgia to her wardrobe.

The 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World has been unfolding across Vietnam since August 9, bringing together contestants from around the world for a series of cultural showcases, challenges and the organisation’s signature Beauty With a Purpose initiative. The finale is set to take place on September 5 in Nha Trang, Vietnam at 5:30 pm IST.

For Porwal, the final stretch has been marked by a series of carefully considered fashion moments. Among them is a gown inspired by one of the most recognisable pieces of royal jewellery in modern history — Princess Diana’s engagement ring.