Royal nostalgia at Miss World 2026: Nikita Porwal wears gown inspired by Princess Diana’s sapphire ring

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As the Miss World 2026 journey approaches its much-awaited finale, India’s representative Nikita Porwal has added a touch of royal nostalgia to her wardrobe.
The 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World has been unfolding across Vietnam since August 9, bringing together contestants from around the world for a series of cultural showcases, challenges and the organisation’s signature Beauty With a Purpose initiative. The finale is set to take place on September 5 in Nha Trang, Vietnam at 5:30 pm IST.
For Porwal, the final stretch has been marked by a series of carefully considered fashion moments. Among them is a gown inspired by one of the most recognisable pieces of royal jewellery in modern history — Princess Diana’s engagement ring.
Diana was the former Princess of Wales and a globally admired member of the British royal family.
Porwal recently stepped out in a gown created by designer Saisha Shinde, drawing inspiration from Princess Diana’s famous engagement ring.
The gown is not her finale gown. It is part of her official Miss World wardrobe, while Bhawna Rao designed her grand-finale look.
The connection to Diana’s ring comes from Shinde’s Couture Fall 2026 collection, which took the iconic piece of jewellery as an inspiration. A gown from the collection was subsequently custom-made for Porwal as part of her wardrobe for the international pageant.
It is an interesting fashion reference: rather than simply recreating the ring, the look draws on a piece of jewellery that has remained synonymous with Diana’s distinctive sense of elegance.
Princess Diana’s engagement ring became famous almost instantly after her engagement to Prince Charles was announced in February 1981.
At its centre is a large oval blue sapphire, surrounded by a cluster of diamonds and set in white gold. The design was created by Garrard, the British royal jeweller, and its vivid blue stone gave the ring an instantly recognisable identity.
Unlike many royal engagement rings, Diana’s was not an entirely one-of-a-kind design commissioned exclusively for her. Its design was available from Garrard’s catalogue, making the choice particularly distinctive for a future princess.
Diana wore the ring throughout her marriage. Following her death, it was passed within the family and later became associated with Catherine, the current Princess of Wales, who wears the same ring today.
Porwal, who hails from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is a performer, model and theatre practitioner. Her Miss World journey has also extended beyond the traditional glamour associated with a beauty pageant. Through her Beauty With a Purpose initiative, Project MAATI, she has worked with tribal women and children on areas including education, healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, clean drinking water and economic opportunities.
The 2026 edition itself has placed considerable emphasis on this idea of purpose. Contestants have presented projects addressing issues within their communities, with the organisation describing Beauty With a Purpose as central to the Miss World experience.
The 75th Anniversary Miss World finale will take place today, September 5, 2026, in Nha Trang, Vietnam. Indian viewers can watch it live on JioHotstar at 5:30 pm IST.
The grand finale will also feature Reigning Mr World Danny Mejía as co-host, alongside Stephanie del Valle, who was crowned the 66th Miss World in 2016.