From Kate to Meghan: How the Royal family paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with their jewellery, outfits at her state funeral

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held last evening at London’s Westminster Abbey, in the presence of royal family members and around 200 invited guests. For the event, women of the royal family wore quiet tributes to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and honoured her with their outfits and jewellery. Symbolic dresses, brooches, necklaces and earrings dominated the event as the family bid their final goodbye to the Queen.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who often gives a nod to the Queen with her attire, was seen in a black Alexander McQueen coat dress which was paired with black pumps and a black hat, with a veil. Her outfit gave us a major Deja vu as she was earlier seen wearing a white version of the same dress during the Trooping the Colour parade in June, where she appeared alongside the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, the Queen Consort walk outside Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London (Source: AP) Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, the Queen Consort walk outside Westminster Abbey after a service on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in London (Source: AP)

Not just that, Kate also wore special pieces of jewellery from the Queen’s personal collection to honour her beloved grandmother-in-law. Complementing her all-black ensemble were the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and four-strand pearl choker with a centre diamond clasp. While the choker was previously worn by Queen Elizabeth II for a state banquet in Bangladesh in 1983, the earrings were a gift for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. Kate had previously worn the earrings and necklace during Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021. Not just Kate, Queen had previously loaned this beautiful neckpiece to Princess Diana who wore it to a state banquet at Hampton Court Palace in 1982.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London (Source: AP) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London (Source: AP)

Meghan Markle, too, opted for an emblematic ensemble and jewels for the occasion. She arrived wearing a Stella McCartney black cape dress with a black hat and a pair of matching pumps. Royal fans were quick to notice that the Duchess of Sussex had worn the navy blue version of the dress to a concert celebrating the Queen’s 92nd birthday in 2018, and the white version of the Stephen Jones hat during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

ALSO READ | The touching story behind the hymn played at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London (Source: AP) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London (Source: AP)

The former Suits actor also accessorised her outfit with pearl and diamond drop earrings which were a gift to her by the late monarch to mark their first solo outing together in 2018.

Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she attends the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London (Source: Reuters) Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she attends the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, in London (Source: Reuters)

Queen Consort Camilla decided to honour the Queen in a subtle manner through her brooch which was affixed to her black dress. The Hessian Diamond Jubilee Brooch, which featured three sapphires set into the shape of a heart bearing the number ’60’, once belonged to Queen’s great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

Advertisement

Britain’s Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, Princess of Wales with their children Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth (Source: Reuters) Britain’s Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, Princess of Wales with their children Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince George of Wales attend the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth (Source: Reuters)

Apart from the senior royals, Princess Charlotte of Wales, too, gave a sweet nod to her great-grandmother. The 7-year-old accompanied her mother in a black coat dress with a round hat – an accessory she had never been seen publicly wearing. She added a small diamond brooch to her funeral outfit which was shaped like a horseshoe that was, reportedly, gifted to the young royal by the Queen. It also encapsulated the late monarch’s love for horses.

Princess Charlotte arrives at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor Princess Charlotte arrives at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor England (Source: AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, who breathed her last on September 8, 2022, was laid to rest in King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday, beside her husband Prince Philip, sister Princess Margaret, and parents King George VI and the Queen Mother.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!