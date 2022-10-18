Watch: Roshni Chopra demonstrates three chic ways to style a kaftan

Over the last couple of years, kaftan has emerged as a popular outfit choice for many, redefining comfort dressing like none other. From casual day-outs to glam parties, there’s a kaftan for every occasion. Easy-breezy and stylish – it can be styled in varied ways.

If you have a kaftan dress and are tired of wearing it the same way, take a cue from actor Roshni Chopra who showed three chic tips to elevate your basic ensemble. “One kaftan, endless possibilities,” she said.

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

If you wish it style it in a cool and casual manner, team your kaftan dress with a pair of sunglasses, a cute handbag and a pair of your favourite sneakers. “Dress it down and spend a day about town,” Roshni said, as she paired her multicoloured kaftan with white-rimmed sunnies, a lilac bag, and pink sneakers.

ALSO READ | Roshni Chopra shares how to make crispy bhindi without deep frying

For “a more dressed-up look”, she cinched the kaftan at the waist using a belt and teamed the look with some statement accessories. “It is perfect for a pool party or a brunch,” she said.

To give your kaftan dress an Indian twist for a daytime event, pair it with chaandbalis, a traditional choker and a potli bag. “You are absolutely ready to channel some boho vibes,” the actor said, describing the look.

Roshni truly has an impeccable sense of style and her social media feed is proof of the same! From easy-breezy travel looks to elegant ethnic ensembles – the actor keeps serving fashion inspiration. For those who looking for a subtle yet gorgeous Diwali look, she suggested wearing a textured red silk kurta which she paired with a pair of matching pants. Roshni accessorised this look with statement earrings, bangles and embellished juttis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

Recently, she was also seen wearing a simple red sari with an embellished border paired with a matching embellished blouse. With her hair tied in a ponytail, she completed the look with a stone-studded choker, maang tikka and bangles.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!