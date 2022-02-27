Rose gold bride: Shibani Dandekar’s dreamy spring-summer looks

When we think of traditional Indian weddings, we imagine a riot of colours, extravagant fixtures and shades of red to mark celebrations. A few ceremonies, however, are distinctly unique, showcasing a subtle but marked entry into spring-summer weddings, bereft of heavy, embroidery-laden lehengas and loud decor.

Recently, actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Khandala and gave us a glimpse of their floral, boho, spring-summer wedding. The pair took to Instagram to share pictures of nuptial ceremonies and we couldn’t help but appreciate Shibani’s “wedding saree”, designed by Anamika Khanna.

“I do ⭐️ @faroutakhtar My beautiful wedding sari which I will treasure always by @anamikakhanna.in”, the singer-actor captioned the post. Take a look here:

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Shibani’s dusty rose-gold saree featured heavy lace embroidery along with stunning sequins and threadwork. The perfect choice for an understated but chic spring-summer bride, the saree was also embellished with floral applique work.

The 41-year-old paired it with a gorgeous full-sleeved blouse which had similar designs etched on them. Keeping her hair and make-up subtle to match the gorgeousness of her outfit, Shibani flaunted stylish peach and pink tones on her face and wore traditional Indian jewellery to complete the look.

Her hair was a stylish updo which screamed wedding-chic perfection! Face-framing curls were secured by a messy bun at the back. The groom, too, looked dapper in a sherwani by Sabyasachi.

In yet another set of pictures shared by Shibani, she was clad in a rose gold, shimmery dress by designer Gavin Miguel. The perfect choice for spring-time parties, she captioned the post,”Mrs A ⭐️”. Take a look at the post here:

Shibani’s dress featured an off-shoulder design along with a corset-inspired top. The stunning dress was made out of a diaphanous, shimmery material and hugged the actor-singer’s svelte frame.

Her hair and makeup featured filled-in eyebrows, nude eyeshadow, ample dabs of mascara and a glossy nude lip. Her hair was secured in a messy, top-knot updo with a few strands framing her face.

