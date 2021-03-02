From off-shoulder dress to thigh-high slit gown, Janhvi Kapoor aces her style game

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi is all set to release on March 11, and the promotions are on in full swing. As part of the same, Janhvi has been spotted in various looks and we cannot decide which one we like more!

Styled by Mohit Rai, she was most recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a black slip dress from David Koma which stood out for the sequin detail and thigh-high slit.

The look was pulled together with smokey eyes, filled-in eyebrows, and a nude lipstick.

Needless to say, the make-up perfectly complemented the attire so did the tousled hair. The silhouette made her look almost statuesque.

In another look, she was seen stepping out in an ensemble from Poster Girl. It consisted of a grey sequin backless top teamed with high-waist pink bellbottom pants. Also styled by Rai, the look was completed with winged eyeliner and hair tied in a high knot.

In another look, she was spotted in a dress from Saaksha & Kinni. The off-shoulder outfit had a sharp outline, accentuating her svelte frame. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre.

