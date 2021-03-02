scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Latest news

From off-shoulder dress to thigh-high slit gown, Janhvi Kapoor aces her style game

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi and giving us fashion goals -- one look at a time

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 2, 2021 9:40:47 pm
janhvi kapoor, janhvi kapoor photos, janhvi kapoor roohi promotions, janhvi kapoor photos, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her looks? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi is all set to release on March 11, and the promotions are on in full swing. As part of the same, Janhvi has been spotted in various looks and we cannot decide which one we like more!

Styled by Mohit Rai, she was most recently spotted looking absolutely stunning in a black slip dress from David Koma which stood out for the sequin detail and thigh-high slit.

The look was pulled together with smokey eyes, filled-in eyebrows, and a nude lipstick.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Needless to say, the make-up perfectly complemented the attire so did the tousled hair. The silhouette made her look almost statuesque.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In another look, she was seen stepping out in an ensemble from Poster Girl. It consisted of a grey sequin backless top teamed with high-waist pink bellbottom pants. Also styled by Rai, the look was completed with winged eyeliner and hair tied in a high knot.

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In another look, she was spotted in a dress from Saaksha & Kinni. The off-shoulder outfit had a sharp outline, accentuating her svelte frame. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre.

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Navya Naveli Nanda’s effortless style deserves your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 02: Latest News

Advertisement