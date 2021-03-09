Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor steps out in the perfect summer dress

March 9, 2021 3:25:46 pm
Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi and while at it, she has been us some major fashion goals. The starlet’s impeccable fashion choices have been consistently impressive and we are happy to report she does not disappoint. She was recently seen in two different looks and styled by Mohit Rai both times, she has left us in awe.
In the first look, she was seen in a hot pink dress from the label Polite Society. The outfit stood out for the collar details and the cinched waist which resembles almost a corset. The brand too shared details of the outfit and wrote, that it was “[m]ade with linen that makes it perfect for Indian summers.”
The look was completed with a bright lip shade and unkempt hair. If you are looking for an unusual summer dress, look no further than this.
In the second look, she opted for a pair of jeans. The ensemble from Lavish Alice consisted of an off-shoulder top teamed with high-waist jeans. The floral printed top elevated the look as she completed it with hair parted in the centre and crimson lipstick.
Here are some of her other promotional looks.
What do you think of her looks?
